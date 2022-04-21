Inmedix returns to the Life Science Innovation Northwest Conference in 2022

Immuno-autonomics gains traction as an innovative strategy improve treatment success in autoimmune diseases.

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle-based medtech/biotech Inmedix, Inc. was selected to present at the 2022 Life Science Innovation Northwest (LSINW) conference on Wednesday, April 20 at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, WA. LSINW is the largest annual life science event in the Pacific Northwest and is sponsored by Life Science Washington, an independent, non-profit 501(c)(6) trade association serving the life sciences industry in the State of Washington.

Inmedix is defining the emerging medical field of immuno-autonomics: the interface between immune function and stress biology, controlled within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The natural stress response can beneficially impact immune function in the near term (1). However, chronic activation of the immune system by stress, mediated by the ANS, has been implicated in adversely affecting the onset and severity of autoimmune disease (2).

“There is nearly universal agreement that stress significantly impacts healthcare,” said Andrew J. Holman, MD, clinical rheumatologist, and Inmedix CEO & Co-founder. “Inmedix is again pleased to review immuno-autonomics at the 2022 LSINW meeting and join Life Science Washington to support emerging healthcare innovators in the Pacific Northwest.”

References

1. Elenkov IJ, Wilder RL, Chrousos GP, Vizi ES. The sympathetic nerve – an integrative interface between two supersystems: the brain and the immune system. Pharmacol Rev 2000;52:595-638.

2. Taylor PC, Holman AJ. Rheumatoid arthritis and the emergence of immuno-autonomics. Rheumatology (Oxford). 2019 Dec 1;58(12):2079-2080. doi: 10.1093/rheumatology/kez216. PMID: 31177267.

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd. are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix CloudHRV™ system is leading the development of heart rate variability (HRV) as a potentially informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health, and health economic tool. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine. Beginning with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in adults, the company hopes to understand and validate the role of stress biology in immunology.

NOTICE:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Inmedix’s plans for preclinical studies and product capabilities. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Inmedix’s business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation, progress of development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Inmedix undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release. This is not an offer to sell or an offer to purchase securities.