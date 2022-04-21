Economic Growth And Rise In Disposable Income To Promote Video Equipment Market Growth

Video Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in disposable incomes was a major driver for the video equipment industry growth. The rise in disposable incomes was mainly driven by economic growth and middle-class population growth in developing countries such as China, India and Brazil. According to the World bank, the per capita net disposal income of lower middle-income countries was in between $1,036 and $4,045 and per capita net disposal income of upper middle-income countries was in between $4,046 and $12,535 in 2021. Increased earnings greatly increased disposable incomes in the emerging markets, increasing the demand for consumer electronics products such as televisions and home theatre systems.

The global video equipment market size is expected to grow from $116.68 billion in 2021 to $124.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The video equipment market is expected to reach $154.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Video equipment market trends include the demand for Ultra HD televisions which is increasing rapidly, as they are energy efficient and offer high quality images. Ultra HD televisions include 4K and 8K UHDs that have an aspect ratio of 16:9 or wider, and also present a minimum resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. The transition from traditional CRT and LCD TVs to ultra-HD TVs has been fast owing to brisk pace in technological advances.

Major players covered in the global video equipment industry are Bose Corporation, LG Electronics Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Bowers & Wilkins, Atlantic Technology, Definitive Technology, GoldenEar Technology, and Pioneer.

TBRC’s global video equipment market analysis report is segmented by product type into television, video cameras, video players, by end-use industry into B2B, B2C, by application into online, offline.

Video Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Television, Video Cameras, Video Players), By End Use Industry (B2B, B2C), By Application (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a video equipment market overview, forecast video equipment market size and growth for the whole market, video equipment market segments, geographies, video equipment market trends, video equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

