B&H WORLDWIDE WINS QUEEN’S AWARD FOR ENTERPRISE

Queen's award for enterprise 2022

B&H Worldwide, has been honoured with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, has been honoured with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade. It is one of just 226 organisations nationally to be recognised with the prestigious award announced today.

The award was made for meeting several strict criteria including the importance of exports to the business; and Her Majesty The Queen personally approves the winners.

Now in its 56th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the UK and celebrates the success of British businesses and other organizations who excel at international trade.

B&H is dedicated to servicing the global aviation and aerospace sector by offering services such as trade compliance, including advise on a country’s rules and regulations; 24/7 AOG and time-critical logistics solutions, negotiating freight charges, arranging cargo insurance, moving dangerous goods and offering climate-controlled warehousing solutions for aero assets.

In support of this award B&H set challenging financial targets for 2021 to achieve consistent levels of new business across all regions. They initiated a major focus on the USA region and employed several new recruits to grow their international agent network business and to pursue new regions.

A delighted B&H Worldwide CEO, Stuart Allen says: “We are thrilled that the business has received recognition for our contributions to international trade. This demonstrates the recognition of our hard-working teams and their commitment to our customers. It has been an exceptionally hard few years for businesses navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and this achievement is testament to the resilience B&H and our people have shown through these unprecedented times.’