B&H WORLDWIDE WINS QUEEN’S AWARD FOR ENTERPRISE

B&H Worldwide, has been honoured with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, has been honoured with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade. It is one of just 226 organisations nationally to be recognised with the prestigious award announced today.

The award was made for meeting several strict criteria including the importance of exports to the business; and Her Majesty The Queen personally approves the winners.

Now in its 56th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the UK and celebrates the success of British businesses and other organizations who excel at international trade.

B&H is dedicated to servicing the global aviation and aerospace sector by offering services such as trade compliance, including advise on a country’s rules and regulations; 24/7 AOG and time-critical logistics solutions, negotiating freight charges, arranging cargo insurance, moving dangerous goods and offering climate-controlled warehousing solutions for aero assets.

In support of this award B&H set challenging financial targets for 2021 to achieve consistent levels of new business across all regions. They initiated a major focus on the USA region and employed several new recruits to grow their international agent network business and to pursue new regions.

A delighted B&H Worldwide CEO, Stuart Allen says: “We are thrilled that the business has received recognition for our contributions to international trade. This demonstrates the recognition of our hard-working teams and their commitment to our customers. It has been an exceptionally hard few years for businesses navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and this achievement is testament to the resilience B&H and our people have shown through these unprecedented times.’

About

B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

