St. Albans Barracks / Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2001972

TROOPER: Robert J. Van Woert

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 04/21/2022

LOCATION: Swanton, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny / Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Wayne Daudelin

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 21, 2022 at approximately 0000 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a call of a Uhaul truck parked at Harvest Equipment in Swanton, VT. It was further reported that an individual appeared to be loading a John Deere mower into the back of the Uhaul truck. Upon investigation it was determined that Wayne Daudelin attempted to steal a mower and in doing so caused damage to the mower itself. The retail price of the John Deere mower is $3399.00. Daudelin was cited and released to appear in Franklin County Court. The Vermont State Police were assisted by Swanton PD and U.S. Border Patrol.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 05/24/2022

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: Y