Submit Release
News Search

There were 715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,138 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

             

 

CASE#: 22A2001972

 

TROOPER:  Robert J. Van Woert                                           

 

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: 04/21/2022

 

LOCATION: Swanton, VT             

 

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny / Unlawful Mischief

 

 

ACCUSED: Wayne Daudelin                                                                                

 

AGE: 67

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On April 21, 2022 at approximately 0000 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a call of a Uhaul truck parked at Harvest Equipment in Swanton, VT. It was further reported that an individual appeared to be loading a John Deere mower into the back of the Uhaul truck. Upon investigation it was determined that Wayne Daudelin attempted to steal a mower and in doing so caused damage to the mower itself. The retail price of the John Deere mower is $3399.00.  Daudelin was cited and released to appear in Franklin County Court. The Vermont State Police were assisted by Swanton PD and U.S. Border Patrol.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE: 05/24/2022                        

 

COURT: Franklin

 

MUG SHOT: Y

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.