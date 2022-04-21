St. Albans Barracks / Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2001972
TROOPER: Robert J. Van Woert
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/21/2022
LOCATION: Swanton, VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny / Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Wayne Daudelin
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 21, 2022 at approximately 0000 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a call of a Uhaul truck parked at Harvest Equipment in Swanton, VT. It was further reported that an individual appeared to be loading a John Deere mower into the back of the Uhaul truck. Upon investigation it was determined that Wayne Daudelin attempted to steal a mower and in doing so caused damage to the mower itself. The retail price of the John Deere mower is $3399.00. Daudelin was cited and released to appear in Franklin County Court. The Vermont State Police were assisted by Swanton PD and U.S. Border Patrol.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 05/24/2022
COURT: Franklin
MUG SHOT: Y