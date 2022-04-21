Red Roll Off Containers Releases Its Latest Dumpster Rental Fee

An industry leader in household clean outs, general junk removal, and large-or small-scale construction in Stockbridge, GA, has unveiled its latest prices.

STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Red Roll Off Containers announced its new rental fee for its dumpster rentals, demolition, and junk removal services in Stockbridge, GA.

William Moody, spokesperson for Red Roll Off Containers explained that, for example, its dumpster rentals include delivery, and pickup, for up to 11 days. Available sizes include 15 yards (6,000 pounds) for $375, 20 yards (8,000 pounds) for $425, 30 yards (10,000 pounds) for $475, and 40 yards (15,000 pounds) for $550.

Moody noted that due to rising fuel prices, a fuel surcharge will be added to each rental.

Red Roll Off Containers is a locally owned business located in Stockbridge, GA, in the South Metro Atlanta area. The company’s goal is always to put people first, both its customers and its employees.

Red Roll Off Containers serves the cities of Stockbridge, McDonough, Locust Grove, Hampton, Ellenwood, Rex, Conley, Morrow, Forest Park, Lake City, Conyers, Jonesboro, Covington, Jenkinsburg, Riverdale, Lovejoy, Lithonia, Stonecrest, and South Decatur.

The counties it serves include Henry, Clayton, Rockdale, and Newton counties.

Regarding how customers rate Red Roll Off Containers’ services, one customer identified as Ray Patterson in a Google review, highly recommends the company saying the company was, “Very helpful, and showed up on time, placed the dumpster where I needed it and came back on time a picked it up. The driver was friendly, and very professional. I would absolutely use Red Roll Containers again.”

A second customer identified as Bonnie Johnson, in her Google review, said, “This company was great to work with. Delivered container on time and picked it up on time. They were very careful when removing container from driveway.”

For more information, please visit https://redrolloffs.com/about-us and https://www.redrolloffs.com/services

###

About Red Roll Off

As a Christian owned company, we strive to honor and give thanks to God for all He provides and treat all people with kindness and respect. One of our core values is to do all things with excellence, so our goal is to always meet our customers’ needs and go above and beyond with customer service.

Contact Details:

3377 North Henry Blvd

Stockbridge, GA 30281

United States