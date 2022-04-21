Michael Stausholm and Brian Schiegg Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Michael Stausholm, founded Sprout World Brian Schiegg, President of Schwan’s Consumer Brands

A great idea and a bad team will make for failure, while a great team will often be able to execute on what from the outset looks like a bad idea.” — Michael Stausholm, founded Sprout World

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started Leading My Company” and why?

1:That leadership is about being present.

I once spent almost a full year looking for investors, as the company was growing fast. Too fast. That meant I was physically and mentally away from the daily life of the company and that had a lot of consequences to the culture of the company which took me another year to rectify.

2: That being a founder and CEO is about letting go and trusting your team to be better and smarter than you.

It took me many years to understand that I did not need to be in every detail of the running of a company.

Once I learned that the people and the company could grow without limitations.

3: Always trust your gut feeling.

I cannot count the times when I doubted myself or my gut feeling and it almost always makes for bad decisions. Trust in your gut.

4: Don’t be afraid to admit when you are wrong.

Once during a brainstorm an employee suggested we expand our range of product with plantable makeup liners (as our patent would also cover such a product). Contrary to what you should never do during a brainstorm, I shut down the idea as bad. How big could that market really be? Then she and many of the other employees around the table started to open their bags and it turned out they all had such liners. I realized I was wrong and it turns out it is a billion dollar market. We launched the product last year!

5: Employees matter more than customers.

As earlier discussed when you build the right team around you, they will make sure the customers come.

Brian Schiegg, President of Schwan’s Consumer Brands

Can you share 5 strategies that a company should be doing to build a trusted and believable brand? Please tell us a story or example for each.

1. Hire people who believe in your brand and its mission. We are fortunate to have a great team that believes in our brands and their potential. As we build our team, we look for people who are excited about what we are trying to accomplish and are energized to dig in.

2. Do a deep-dive on the data. It’s important to know your market and category inside-and-out. Strong marketers are storytellers at heart, but they also need to excel as general managers. This can only be achieved by fully understanding the consumer and the customer landscape.

3. Numbers don’t lie, but they don’t tell the full story. It’s important to explore beyond the data. To do well, a company needs to engage with and listen to its consumers, and pay attention to what they think, believe and feel. This is where storytelling comes into play — by finding the right insight to connect the brand to the consumer’s life in a compelling way.

4. Be prepared to fail on occasion. If you don’t sometimes push the envelope, you are at risk of being stagnant or boring. I’m proud to say that we have tried many new ideas. Some have worked and others have not. The key is to learn from your mistakes and know when to pivot or stop.

5. Don’t force purpose when it’s not there. Many brands that are developed and uniquely positioned around a purpose are very successful. Existing brands can certainly pull it off, but careful planning and consideration of the brand’s mission and purpose is necessary to ensure that these efforts are seen as authentic to consumers.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job building a believable and beloved brand. What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

The work by CJ CheilJedang on the Bibigo® brand in South Korea is great example. It is known across the country in multiple food categories for delivering great-tasting and convenient foods, and its grown tremendously over the past decades. During my career, I was also fortunate to work on the M&M’s brand at Mars. M&M’s continues to remain relevant to all consumer cohorts by evolving its communication and product innovation with the ever-changing culture while remaining true to its core and having an authentic brand voice that projects fun and enjoyment for all consumers.

