Elizabeth Polke and Caroll Lee Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Elizabeth Polke, launched Avere Caroll Lee, CEO and Founder of Provenance Meals Candice Georgiadis

Elizabeth Polke, launched Avere. Caroll Lee, CEO and Founder of Provenance Meals.

I believe that women offer unique ways of thinking and can leverage their experiences into thoughtful decision making.” — Elizabeth Polke, launched Avere

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.

Changing a corporate marketing plan needs to be done the right way. Check out the Forbes article with Candice Georgiadis talking about how to make those changes the right way. Reach out to her at the below contact options to get your marketing plan in place.

-

Elizabeth Polke, launched Avere

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

I don’t believe the assumption that a founder is detached from the day-to-day responsibilities of the rest of the team. In order to be successful in business, especially as a new company, the founder needs to understand each component of their business. Knowing the ins and outs of every aspect of the company will allow for proper delegation and effective leadership.

I remember one time I was having an issue with the packaging sector of my company. There were consistent errors which was not only frustrating, but also cause for concern. I could not understand why there was still room for error after addressing the problem several times. It wasn’t until I physically went into the factory to witness the packaging process, that I was able to fully comprehend the intricacies and obstacles that were encountered when completing proper packaging. Not only did this educate me on the steps, but it also allowed me to make adjustments elsewhere to allow for a more seamless flow of production.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I think there are learnable traits that are useful to become a founder. However, I don’t think that inherently means that everyone is ‘cut out’ to start their own businesses.

I teach my mentees the five pillars to success, and I believe these qualities make for great business founders.

Belief

Vision

Action

Determination

Gratitude

In addition to these pillars, individuals looking to start a business should be willing to learn and be flexible no matter the environment. It’s important to be patient and resilient because results may not be immediate, and they aren’t always the measure of success. While an individual may not be ready to start their own business, it does not mean that they can’t be in control of their own success. These pillars really are the foundation for having more in life.

Read the rest of the interview here

-

Caroll Lee, CEO and Founder of Provenance Meals

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Running a business is a marathon, not a sprint, and it will not be a straight line to success. I have learned that when I conquer one challenge, another one will be waiting for me right around the corner. Knowing this helps me take myself a bit less seriously, as well as reduces some of the stress around whatever various issues of the day are. I think of my company as a sailboat. If I am at helm, no matter how much the wind blows and how many times we have to adjust one course, my job is to steer that boat in the right direction and avoid being batted around at the mercy of the changing winds.

Do not feel guilty for taking vacation. It is healthy to give yourself a mental break and a change in scenery. In fact, when I go on vacation, which allows me to get some distance from my company, I get a big picture view of things that need to happen next. As CEO, it is easy to get mired in the immediate situations at hand, but it’s exactly the bird’s-eye view and longer term thinking that your team needs to know what direction to head. I love to travel and get outside of Los Angeles as it’s when I can slow down, gain perspective, and think my big thoughts. I also have an incredible team that I can trust to hold down the fort (thank you, team!).

No one wants to talk business with you 24/7, even if you think it is fascinating. I must remind myself that while I love to turn my various business challenges and issues over and over in my brain, it does not always make for interesting dinner conversation! It helps remind me to have a life outside of my career.

Finish reading the interview here

Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.

About Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.

Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/

Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis