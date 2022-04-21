Submit Release
Keyboard wizard Bob Malone Brings His Musical Magic to Rock Hall, Maryland's Mainstay

Long Time John Fogarty Band Member Plays In Support of His Acclaimed Album GOOD PEOPLE this Friday April 22nd

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bob Malone has been called by The New Yorker “A Keyboard Wizard” and his music referred to by Goldmine magazine as “resonating with both melody & meaning”.

Now the long-time John Fogerty band member brings his jubilant and intoxicating blend of rock and blues to Rock Hall, Maryland venue Mainstay on Friday, April 22nd in support of his critically lauded solo album GOOD PEOPLE.

The veteran keyboardist has thrilled audiences globally alongside not only Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Fogerty of CCR fame but also has recorded and performed with Ringo Starr, Avril Lavigne, Bob Seger, Bruce Springsteen and more.

Music lovers can experience this night of musical magic by purchasing tickets online at INSTANT SEATS.

To learn more about the music and career of Bob Malone visit his website at https://www.bobmalone.com.

Burke Alan Adkins
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
email us here

