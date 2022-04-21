Opeeka Announces Partnership with Treehouse to Help Track Progress in Care for Youth

Treehouse to implement Opeeka's Person-Centered Intelligence Solution (P-CIS) to display change over time to support tracking of progress in care

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opeeka, a leader in person-centered behavioral health software solutions, announced today their partnership with Treehouse, Washington’s leading foster care organization addressing the academic and other essential supports of more than 7,800 youth. Opeeka is working with Treehouse to implement their Person-Centered Intelligence Solution (P-CIS) to display change over time to support tracking of progress in care for youth, as well as monitoring the data at an aggregate level for managers to review caseload, program, and agency level outcomes.

Treehouse is utilizing a unique custom version of the Child and Adolescent Needs and Strengths (CANS) assessment constructed in collaboration with Praed Foundation. The CANS assessment is one of the Transformational Collaborative Outcomes Management (TCOM) tools developed by Dr. John Lyons that uses a consensus-based assessment process to ensure the ability of systems to focus the work of the system.

Through integration with Opeeka’s Person-Centered Intelligence Solution (P-CIS), the CANS and other types of assessments will be automatically displayed in several visual reports: longitudinal tracking over time, story maps, family reports, and item detail reports.

“Opeeka is excited to be working with Treehouse to bring our person-centered approach to help better track progress in care with their youth as well as give greater visibility and insight into outcomes for management staff.” said Opeeka CMO and Co-founder Ken Knecht.

“Opeeka’s Person-Centered Intelligence Solution is ideal in this circumstance because it is designed to integrate seamlessly with Treehouse’s existing CRM to greatly extend the capabilities and visibility into their programs and outcomes,” continued Knecht.

“We are excited about the opportunity to work with Opeeka and gain valuable insights into our caseload, program and agency level outcomes.” Said Treehouse’s Chief Executive Officer, Lisa Chin.

“We anticipate improved outcomes for our population and a stronger relationship with our youth and families through this collaboration.”

About Opeeka

Opeeka’s is a technology company whose products and services enable success-focused care for mental health, behavioral health & social services. Opeeka has identified barriers and constraints in practice and have forged intelligent solutions to help bring clients, family and agencies together to reach positive outcomes more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit https://www.opeeka.com.

About Treehouse

Founded in 1988 by social workers, Treehouse is Washington’s leading nonprofit organization addressing the academic and other essential support needs of more than 7,800 youth in foster care. We’re committed to youth in care statewide achieving a degree or other career credential, living wage job and stable housing at the same rate as their peers. With fierce optimism, we fight the structural inequities that impact all of us. Learn more at www.treehouseforkids.org.

