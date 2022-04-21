Royalton Barracks/ Multiple Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2001542
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 4/20/22, 1052 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea, VT
VIOLATION: Agg. Operation Without Consent/ Operating Without Owners Consent/ Unlawful Mischief/ Agg. Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer/ Violation of Conditions of Release/ Attempting to Elude
ACCUSED: Shawn Carpenter
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vagrant
VICTIM 1: Martha Cook
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
VICTIM 2: Leyna Hoyt
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/20/22 at approximately 1052 hours Martha Cook contacted VSP dispatch advising her vehicle was stolen from her place of work in Barnard. The vehicle was located at a residence in Chelsea where Carpenter stole a separate vehicle belonging to Leyna Hoyt. Royalton Police Department assisted and attempted to stop Carpenter and he struck an occupied police cruiser and attempted to leave the scene. Carpenter caused significant damage to the yard while attempting to elude. Troopers on scene were able to take Carpenter into custody.
Carpenter held on $5,000 and issued with conditions and issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court to appear on 04/20/2022 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/20/22 1230 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached