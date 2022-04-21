Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/ Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2001542

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 4/20/22, 1052 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chelsea, VT

VIOLATION: Agg. Operation Without Consent/ Operating Without Owners Consent/ Unlawful Mischief/ Agg. Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer/ Violation of Conditions of Release/ Attempting to Elude

 

ACCUSED: Shawn Carpenter

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vagrant

 

VICTIM 1: Martha Cook

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

 

VICTIM 2: Leyna Hoyt

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/20/22 at approximately 1052 hours Martha Cook contacted VSP dispatch advising her vehicle was stolen from her place of work in Barnard. The vehicle was located at a residence in Chelsea where Carpenter stole a separate vehicle belonging to Leyna Hoyt. Royalton Police Department assisted and attempted to stop Carpenter and he struck an occupied police cruiser and attempted to leave the scene. Carpenter caused significant damage to the yard while attempting to elude. Troopers on scene were able to take Carpenter into custody.

 

Carpenter held on $5,000 and issued with conditions and issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court to appear on 04/20/2022 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/20/22 1230 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

