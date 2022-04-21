Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3700 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, December 31, 2021, in the 3700 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 6:30 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect then fled the scene.

 

On Tuesday, April 18, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 42 year-old James Clark Jr, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

 

