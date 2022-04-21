Department names Brandon Jenson as new Program Manager for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program

The Department of Economic Development (DED) announced today that Brandon Jenson will serve as Program Manager for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, effective April 19, 2022.

“Brandon has already been a tremendous asset to DED through his work with CDBG, and I’m excited he will lead this truly impactful program,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “The CDBG program is an important tool in making needed investments for communities across our state, and Brandon’s skillset will go a long way in ensuring its success. Helping Missourians prosper begins with understanding their needs, and Brandon is a leader with a proven track record in community engagement.”

In his new role, Jenson will lead employees responsible for the administration of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funds allocated to Missouri for community improvement projects. To strengthen communities and increase capacity for growth, the CDBG program awards local governments and other public organizations with grants in a variety of categories. CDBG project types include infrastructure, wastewater, demolition, disaster mitigation and recovery, and more. As Program Manager, Jenson will help ensure fulfillment of federal requirements, develop plans and policies, and provide strategic guidance for the CDBG program and team.

Jenson previously served as CDBG’s Chief Community Engagement and Planning Officer, and gained experience in planning and grant writing while working with the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments. Jenson has also served as a long-range planner for Adams County, Colorado, and with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, where he assisted with a brownfields cleanup and redevelopment fund program. He is Vice-President of Springfield’s West Central Neighborhood Alliance, as well as Housing Collaborative Co-Chair for the Community Partnership of the Ozarks. Jenson holds bachelor’s degrees in Community and Regional Planning and French from Missouri State University.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve Missourians in this new capacity and look forward to continuing to assist communities through the CDBG program,” Jenson said. “Throughout my career, I’ve learned it takes teamwork to tackle the challenges faced by regions across our state. DED values collaboration to make a difference for citizens, and the CDBG program is an exciting example of partners coming together to improve lives.”

DED is now hiring to fill the role of Chief Development Officer, which leads community engagement and planning efforts for the CDBG program. To apply, visit MO Careers.

About the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG)

CDBG programs are designed to support your community's well-being and greater capacity for growth, whether by addressing local health and safety concerns or improving local facilities, such as senior centers and community centers. Grants are available in a variety of categories and can be utilized for a variety of community development initiatives.

For questions or to learn more about the CDBG program, visit ded.mo.gov/cdbg or contact mocdbg@ded.mo.gov.