Transportation Alternatives (TA) Program Funding Available

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Contact: Logan Gran, Active Transportation Engineer, 605‐773‐4912

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says Letter of Intent forms are now being accepted for the Transportation Alternatives (TA) program. Transportation Alternatives (TA) is a program that uses federal transportation funds, designated by Congress, for specific activities that enhance the inter-modal transportation system and provide safe alternative transportation options.

Eligible applicants include: local governments, regional transportation authorities, transit agencies, natural resource or public lands agencies, school districts, tribal government, non-profit entities, and any MPO. TA encompasses a variety of smaller-scale non-motorized transportation projects such as pedestrian and bicycle facilities, recreational trails, safe routes to school projects, community improvements such as historic preservation and vegetation management, and environmental mitigation related to storm water and habitat connectivity.

Approximately $4.6 million in federal funds is available this year through a competitive project selection process administered by the SDDOT Office of Project Development. Each individual project may be approved for a maximum of $600,000 in Federal funds, although SDDOT may approve a larger amount for phased projects. The minimum for infrastructure projects will be $50,000. There is no minimum for non-infrastructure projects. The minimum local match requirement is 18.05%.

A full description of the TA program is available online on the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives webpage at https://dot.sd.gov/programs-services/programs/transportation-alternatives.

The submittal of a Letter of Intent form, found on the webpage, is a mandatory requirement to be eligible to submit a full application for funding. The Letter of Intent form must be submitted by July 15, 2022, to be considered in this funding cycle.

Requests for additional information, site visits and/or meetings on potential projects should be directed to Logan Gran, Active Transportation Engineer, at 605‐773‐4912 or by email at Logan.Gran@state.sd.us.

Following the receipt of the Letters of Intent, on‐site meetings with project sponsors will be scheduled prior to Aug. 17, 2022. The deadline for full application is Oct. 1, 2022.

