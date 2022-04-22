Segue Manufacturing Services to Be Showcased at 2022 Robotics Summit & Expo
Custom Electronics Manufacturing Integration Specialist joins line-up at future-forward Industrial Automation conference
This year, [Segue Manufacturing is] particularly excited about advances in autonomous mobile robots, since supply chain constraints are top-of-mind for everyone.”BOSTON, MA, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Segue Manufacturing Services, a global contract manufacturer specializing in custom electromechanical, cable assembly and engineering services, will be showcased at the 2022 Boston Robotics Summit & Expo. A premier event in the Industrial Automation industry, the 2022 Robotics Summit focuses on the technical issues involved with the design, development, manufacturing and delivery of commercial-class robotics systems. The summit, in conjunction with the Healthcare Robotics Engineering Forum and DeviceTalks Boston, will be held May 10-11, 2022 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.
Boston-headquartered Segue Manufacturing Services is a 30-year veteran of the contract electronics manufacturing industry, with manufacturing operations in Billerica, MA and Xiamen, China. Like the Robotics industry it serves, Segue’s business is purpose-built to flex and adapt to its customers’ precise and ever-changing requirements.
“As Industrial Automation has become increasingly prevalent across all sectors, Segue’s customers have come to see us as the ideal fit to manufacture their robotics products, particularly electromechanical systems,” said Scott Manty, Segue’s VP of Sales & Marketing. “Our strength in systems integration, our engineering acumen, and above all our ability to design programs around our customers’ need for flexibility at speed, have sparked relationships with some pretty amazing companies in the Boston area and beyond. The 2022 Robotics Summit and Expo presents us with an opportunity to connect peer-to-peer with their teams, and see first-hand the innovation in the Industrial Automation and Robotics communities. This year, we’re particularly excited about advances in autonomous mobile robots, since supply chain constraints are top-of-mind for everyone.”
Segue’s goal at the Robotics Summit is to help OEMs and EMS providers lower risk and cost across value chains, and simplify manufacturing complexity.
To learn more about Segue Manufacturing and its global capabilities, visit the Segue Booth #235 or contact the Segue team to set up a meeting.
About Segue Manufacturing Services
www.segue-mfg.com
Segue Manufacturing Services provides both Made-in-the-USA and China solutions to its OEM and Tier I EMS Provider customers in the Medical, Industrial, Capital Equipment and Robotics markets. Since 1991, Segue specializes in manufacturing and engineering services including custom cable design, Design for Manufacturing, New Product Introduction, electromechanical systems engineering and integration, test, strategic sourcing and logistics. With manufacturing centers in Boston, Massachusetts and Xiamen, China, a 3PL in Monterrey, Mexico, and a wholly owned fulfillment warehouse in New Hampshire, Segue Manufacturing Services specializes in the seamless transfer of its customers’ products from prototyping to full-scale manufacturing. Employing close to 500 people, the company is ISO 9001, ISO 13485 and ISO/TS 16949-certified, ITAR-registered and has MedAccred accreditation.
Scott Manty
Segue Manufacturing Services
+1 978-970-1200
