Chronicles Group, Inc, Renowned Environmentalist Group, Announces Veteran Media Executive Reid Davis Joining its Team

James "Jim" Thebaut, President/Founder, Executive Producer/Director

Turning Back the Doomsday Clock is designed to be a global comprehensive public education initiative to generate government & citizen action to come together & implement global solutions.” — Jim Thebaut

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reid Davis, an experienced media executive, has joined the production team as Co-Executive Producer, according to Jim Thebaut, President and Director/Executive Producer of Chronicles Group, Inc, and his Turning Back the Doomsday Clock Project. The Chronicles Group, Inc. is convinced that Earth's population has a finite amount of time to exist unless global remedies are enacted soon. As a result, they are now more than ever-increasing Thebaut's team continues the struggle for the world to wake up and do something about our current condition.

According to Thebaut, "Reid Davis, an experienced distribution specialist, and international media expert has joined Chronicles Group as Co-Executive Producer, which we gladly and proudly announce. This is to assist the Turning Back the Doomsday Clock Project of the Chronicles Group's implementation and production. Chronicles Group's Turning Back the Doomsday Clock will consist of a feature documentary, a book, and related written materials and other initiatives designed to educate all citizens on earth about the current threats confronting civilization and the scope of solutions to be considered to immediately be implemented by all nation in the world."

Mr. Davis's achievements include a 40-year career in syndication at Gold Key Entertainment, Lorimar Television, and ITC Entertainment Group, including First-Run, Off-Network, Evergreen Series, and Theatrical Feature Films, Vice President & General Manager KDOC-TV Los Angeles, President Post Modern Television, and President & General Manager Local Television Network, as well as Vice President & General Manager KDOC-TV Los Angeles, President Post Modern Television, and President & General Manager Mr. Davis has also assisted in the acquisition and management of a number of television properties.

Davis states, "I am very pleased and honored to be associated with the incredibly talented Jim Thebaut and The Chronicles Group and their excellent catalog of documentary films. Their films convey where we are and who we are as we illustrate the world we have to live in, the world we live in now, the world that we will live in in the future, and what we must understand both personally and politically to save and preserve this world for tomorrow. We can change the world for the better. Jim and I look forward to helping provide some of the roadmaps to help us all achieve that goal."

In 1990, Mr. Davis formed the worldwide media company, Entertainment Concepts International which includes Broadcast General Management and Entertainment Industry Consulting, Worldwide Television Distribution, Content Acquisitions, and Creation, Program Rights Management and Licensing, Production, Programming, and Program Development, and New Media. Mr. Davis’s efforts have been instrumental in helping numerous independent producers along with major distribution companies around the world develop and distribute their first-run programming. Mr. Davis is also the founder and CEO of Inspire Channel, The Classic Entertainment Network, and co-owner of Extreme Channel Ltd UK, as well as the co-founder of the newly created Horseless Carriage Productions and has three new FAST Channels in development. While still overseeing the day-to-day business of Entertainment Concepts International, Mr. Davis has also taught the Business of Film and Television along with Production Management in the Department of Communication Arts at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, California.

Thebaut continues, "Chronicles Group's Turning Back the Doomsday Clock is designed to be a global comprehensive public education initiative to generate government and citizen action throughout the planet to come together and implement global solutions. The threat of use of nuclear weapons, the climate crisis, food and water security, and the continued evolving public health crisis make it imperative that the United Nations and related organizations convene and take immediate action and implement solutions."

Beyond The Brink, The Cold War and Beyond (http://www.chroniclesgroup.org/), Running Dry, California's Watershed Healing, The Iceman, and the newest film in pre-production Turning Back The Doomsday Clock are among his superb collection of iconic films. This film will help people understand how society came to this critical juncture in history and what people must do to ensure the survival of civilization and the planet to turn back the doomsday clock. It will touch on nuclear, climate change, water, and food issues.