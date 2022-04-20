Submit Release
Public invited to attend community climate hazard workshops

Community members from the Mid-East Commission region are invited to attend a public workshop to discuss and identify locations that are subject to damage or loss due to climate hazards. Workshop attendees will also be provided an opportunity to share personal experiences with disaster preparedness and recovery. An initiative of the Regional Resilience Portfolio Program, the workshop is an opportunity for residents in Beaufort, Bertie, Hertford, Martin and Pitt counties to provide direct input on the development of a regional vulnerability assessment.

In-person and online options are available for community members who wish to attend the April 23 meeting. People interested in attending should register at: https://form.jotform.com/220805697704158.

What: Mid-East Commission Region Public Workshop When: 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23 (online and in-person meeting) Where: Martin Community College, 1161 Kehukee Park Road, Williamston, NC The meeting room location will be provided to attendees in the main lobby of the college.

A prior press release about the meeting can be found at: https://www.ncdps.gov/news/press-releases/2022/04/05/community-feedback-sought-identify-eastern-carolina-mid-east-and.

RISE is funded by a $1.1 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant, with support from both NCORR and N.C. Rural Center. The Duke Energy Foundation has committed $600,000 to offer Accelerator Grants to the regions for priority projects identified as an outcome of the program. RISE is managed by NCORR, a division of the N.C. Department of Public Safety. To learn more about the program or what’s happening in each council of government region, visit the RISE website.

 

 

 

