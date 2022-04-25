Submit Release
Nielsen & The National Black Chamber of Commerce present Reaching Black Audiences with Real Insights.

The largest Black business association in the world and is dedicated to economically empowering and sustaining African-American communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activity within the United States.

NBCC has partnered with Nielsen to host a series of webinars committed to sharing data to highlight what is important to Black communities & Black businesses.

The NBCC proudly continues our tradition of cutting-edge education, training, and advocacy in partnership with Nielsen. A global leader in consumer data analysis.”
— Charles H. DeBow, III, Executive Director of The NBCC
UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reaching Black Audiences with Real Insights is a free webinar series presented by the National Black Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Nielsen.

Each webinar in the four-part series will focus on highlighting and addressing important topics for Black business owners and brands. The webinars present some of today’s leading voices in the Black community across various industries and walks of life.

“We are excited to partner with the National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) to present Reaching Black Audiences with Real Insights, an impactful four-part webinar series designed to connect Nielsen with Black small business owners,” says Charlene Polite Corley, Vice President of Diverse Insights and Partnerships at Nielsen. “NBCC plays such a leadership role in helping Black businesses achieve economic success. We’re glad to join them in providing a platform where entrepreneurs can hear about best practices and get marketing data and insights to move their businesses forward.”

The inaugural webinar in the series will focus on how small businesses can lean on the many synergies between Historically Black Colleges and Universities, HBCU culture, and sports marketing to help propel their business and to effectively reach Black audiences.

Featuring Charlene Polite Corley, VP, DE&I at Nielsen, Ty Miller, Owner of Power News Radio Network, and Chuck Walton, Owner of Academy Management and it is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26, from 1:00-2:00pmET/noon-1:00pmCT.

To register for the free webinar, visit www.nationalbcc.org.

Charles DeBow
National Black Chamber of Commerce
+1 202-220-3060
admin@nationalbcc.org
Working in Analytics at Nielsen

