Rutland Barracks / M.V. Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B4001987

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bryan Mazzola

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On April 17, 2022 at approximately 1320 hours

STREET: U.S. Route 4 E

TOWN: Rutland Town

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Susan Fabian

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: KIA

VEHICLE MODEL: Rio

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None

INJURIES: Neck Pain

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Hospital

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Bruce Gendron

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

PASSENGER: Cathy Welch

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Cornith, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Ultima

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy damage to the rear

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On April 17, 2022, at approximately 1320 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a two-car motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 4 E at the Mobile Station in Rutland Town, Vermont.

Through investigation, it was determined Vehicle #2 (Gendron) was attempting to turn into the Mobile Station when Vehicle #1 (Fabian) rear-ended Vehicle #2. Operator #1 was following too closely, a violation of Title 23 V.S.A. 1039, which resulted in Vehicle #1 rear-ending Vehicle #2.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Bryan Mazzola

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Rutland Barracks

124 State Place

Rutland, Vt 05701

Office # (802) 773-9101