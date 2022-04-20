Rutland Barracks / M.V. Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B4001987
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bryan Mazzola
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On April 17, 2022 at approximately 1320 hours
STREET: U.S. Route 4 E
TOWN: Rutland Town
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Susan Fabian
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: KIA
VEHICLE MODEL: Rio
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None
INJURIES: Neck Pain
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Hospital
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Bruce Gendron
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
PASSENGER: Cathy Welch
AGE: 57
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Cornith, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Ultima
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy damage to the rear
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On April 17, 2022, at approximately 1320 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a two-car motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 4 E at the Mobile Station in Rutland Town, Vermont.
Through investigation, it was determined Vehicle #2 (Gendron) was attempting to turn into the Mobile Station when Vehicle #1 (Fabian) rear-ended Vehicle #2. Operator #1 was following too closely, a violation of Title 23 V.S.A. 1039, which resulted in Vehicle #1 rear-ending Vehicle #2.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: No
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
