Ironistic Launches SaaS Solution for Credit Unions & Financial Institutions
Award-winning digital agency launches IronCurrent, a SaaS solution for credit unions to upgrade their online presence with advanced, pre-built website templates
With our 10 years of working in the financial sector, we’re confident that IronCurrent will have an incredible, affordable IMPACT on credit unions and community banks around the United States.”ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning, full-service digital agency Ironistic is excited to announce the launch of IronCurrent - a SaaS solution for credit unions looking to upgrade their online presence with advanced, pre-built website templates and widgets.
— Jared Elliott, Ironistic CEO
Unlike out-of-the-box website solutions, IronCurrent offers functionalities specific to credit union operations. “With our 10 years of working in the financial sector, we’re confident that IronCurrent will have an incredible, affordable IMPACT on credit unions and community banks around the United States,” said Ironistic CEO Jared Elliott. “Whether a financial institution is in the early stages of digitizing or seeking a solution to expand their business, IronCurrent provides the tools and flexibility to make it happen.”
These configurable website templates can be implemented with a family of Google fonts and colors to suit an organization’s brand. The solution includes a variety of widgets to deliver a seamless experience for your customers and clients, including:
-Dynamic Rate Tables
-Calculator Integrations
-Consumer Alerts
-Chat Boxes
-Branch Locators
-Interactive forms
-Membership Applications
-and more!
Small and medium-sized credit unions can decide which tier works best for their business needs and goals. For credit unions who don't require a total solution, IronCurrent widgets can be purchased a la carte and added to their WordPress site. IronCurrent also offers marketing services to help credit unions connect with current and prospective members through content, SEO, Email, PPC, and more.
The IronCurrent Difference:
Ironistic’s 10+ years of experience working with financial institutions and credit unions have provided a niche solution that’s hard to compare. Ironistic is trusted by credit unions all over, thanks to our expertise in creating a strong digital presence and a deep understanding of financial institution needs. Ironistic will also host each website and provide the resources needed to ensure it’s ADA/508 compliant. They’ll also conduct yearly audits, release widget updates, and provide unmatched support with a dedicated team, not through an automated system. When a credit union chooses IronCurrent, their website isn’t a one and done project; each site is guaranteed a refresh every two years to ensure their digital presence is always up to date with the latest and greatest features.
About Ironistic:
Ironistic (https://www.ironistic.com) is a digital agency specializing in online development and marketing initiatives. Headquartered in Alexandria, VA, with a satellite office in Grand Junction, CO, all of Ironistic’s staff are U.S.-based employees committed to excellence and trained in digital production and marketing. Founded in 2012, but with industry experience going back to 1996, Ironistic delivers website development and online strategies to companies and organizations of all sizes and across all industries. From small brochure websites to custom portals, Ironistic services include strategy and consulting website/app design and development, search engine optimization and digital marketing, and website hosting and maintenance.
