"EASY FIND VOL.1" is Available on Major Music Streaming Platforms

"EASY FIND VOL.1" is Available on Major Music Streaming PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easyfind Label proudly announces the launch of EASY FIND VOL.1, an album focused on soulful R&B combining gospel music, rhythm and blues and jazz. This new album includes 9 original songs from Easyfind Artist:
Track 1: INC Feii Vang
Track 2: KEY TO YOUR HEART Soulgood Kid
Track 3: Flare Zihao Fang, Tracy Zhang
Track 4: PASSENGER Ruiqi Zhao
Track 5: QUIT IN THE MIDDLE Soulgood Kid
Track 6: SEE YOU NEVER Ruiqi Zhao
Track 7: MAKE UP MINDS Soulgood Kid
Track 8: SLOW DIVE Soulgood Kid
Track 9: NEON Zihao Fang
It seems like Easyfind Label was preparing the world for a project that would shake the concept regarding how independent musicians produce, release and promote their work and use Easyfind Label as a platform to gather the indie music sounds, which have been found eligible to make an appearance on the record.
The artists who appear on the album show their talent and excellence, offering comfort and connection in the face of isolation. According to Feii Vang, the Art Director of Easyfind Label, “What these songs have crystallized in my mind is a special state of mind that relaxes me from anxiety. 'Key to Your Heart' by Soulgood kid and Cheng Hsien Liang (Aka. Samm) describes the enthusiasm to connect oneself to the others, but it may not be paid back. Her solution is the chorus 'there’s always hope for a deeper understanding; there’s always room for love to grow; there’s always time for us to trust;' This new song describes the isolation during Covid pandemic, and tries to connect listeners with inner harmony."
According to Shutang Li, the President of Easyfind Label, “We have partnered with Soulgood Kid who currently is the CEO of our company because through her music, Soulgood Kid gives me an opportunity to understand her unique vision and aesthetic. I believe a newcomer like her having the potential of achieving something.” The lead single from the album, “INC,” and “KEY TO YOUR HEART,” have been well received by fans. Cooperated with Sound Engineer Studio,"EASY FIND VOL.1" is available now on Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, and Tidal Music.
