Submit Release
News Search

There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,203 in the last 365 days.

Troopers Seize 70 Pounds of Methamphetamine in Phoenix Traffic Stop

On Thursday, April 7, 2022, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers stopped the driver of a red Nissan pickup truck near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road in Phoenix for multiple traffic infractions. During the stop, troopers searched the vehicle and discovered over 70 pounds of methamphetamine concealed inside. The street value of the methamphetamine is estimated at more than $459,000.

The driver, 32-year-old Edgar Garcia, and passenger, 38-year-old Laura Cardenas, both from Whittier, California, were booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges including possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale and conspiracy.

Methamphetamine in plastic bags

You just read:

Troopers Seize 70 Pounds of Methamphetamine in Phoenix Traffic Stop

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.