Troopers Seize 70 Pounds of Methamphetamine in Phoenix Traffic Stop

On Thursday, April 7, 2022, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers stopped the driver of a red Nissan pickup truck near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road in Phoenix for multiple traffic infractions. During the stop, troopers searched the vehicle and discovered over 70 pounds of methamphetamine concealed inside. The street value of the methamphetamine is estimated at more than $459,000.

The driver, 32-year-old Edgar Garcia, and passenger, 38-year-old Laura Cardenas, both from Whittier, California, were booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges including possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale and conspiracy.