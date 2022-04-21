Happy Mayonnaise Day to All Those Packet Collectors Out There: Keep Condiment Packets Safe and Organized
Collect those fun little condiment packets? Or any other quirky little items? Either way, it’s a challenge to keep our collectibles organized.
Our favorite time of year is approaching fast: Mayonnaise Day, May 5, is right around the corner. This is the day when we can all celebrate the creamy, mildly tangy condiment that we love to use in cold summer salads.

A lucky few of us also know the joy of collecting those fun little packets they give away at restaurants. The bright, colorful little squeeze packets stir up nostalgia of younger days, or maybe just make us hungry. Either way, it’s a challenge to keep our collectibles organized.
That’s where StoreSMART’s 9-Pocket Binder Pages come in to stop losing or damaging packets and keep them safe and secure in these sturdy plastic holders. Compatible with three-ring binders, it’s easy to maintain order in a collection. Each page contains nine pockets, so one can display many different packets side-by-side. Organize packets with ease; sort them by condiment type, brand, or year.
“It’s such a fun and unique hobby,” says Reenie Feingold, founder of StoreSMART. “I’m glad we’re able to provide a little peace of mind for folks looking to impose order on their collections.”
But what if one doesn’t collect condiment packets? Whether it’s guitar picks, trading cards, coins, or so much more, StoreSMART is sure to have a pocket that can protect and organize a fun and eccentric collection. Some of their customers use the binder pages to hold silver bars, musical theatre programs, event tickets, and rack cards for travel attractions. StoreSMART has seen it all and they have a binder page for everything. (And if they don’t, they can make one!)
StoreSMART’s Binder Pages for Condiment Packets are crafted of crystal clear 6-gauge vinyl. They have nine pockets per page and one can choose with or without weatherproof flaps. Each pocket has a capacity of 2 5/8" x 3 7/16". The overall size of the page is 8 11/16" x 11 9/16". Proudly manufactured in the USA. Also great for USB flash drive storage!
To obtain free samples for review by your publication, contact Stan@Storesmart.com or call 800-424-1011 x 9208. See www.StoreSMART.com/Press for high-resolution publication images.
StoreSMART has been creating and marketing quality products and services for storage, organization, display, filing, and distribution since 1971. The StoreSMART catalog is brimming with new products to help everyone get—and stay—organized. For more information, visit StoreSMART.com or call 800-424-1011.
