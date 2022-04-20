Councilmembers Craig Rice and Sidney Katz Invite the Community to the “Rally to Protect our Neighborhoods” on April 30

MARYLAND, April 20 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 20, 2022—Montgomery County Councilmembers Craig Rice and Sidney Katz, along with Upcounty Regional Service Center Director, Greg Wims, invite the community to attend the “Rally to Protect our Neighborhoods,” on Saturday, April 30 from 12 to 2 p.m. In light of the recent rise in violent crime incidents, the rally will focus on community building for greater public safety. The event will be held on the front lawn of the BlackRock Center for the Arts and feature an open discussion, as well as community resources for all attendees.

Featured speakers will include Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy, Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones and the family of Jai’lyn Jones, who recently lost their loved one to senseless violence. Other families who have experienced the loss of their loved ones have also been invited to participate.

Councilmember Rice, who represents District 2 (including Germantown) and serves as chair of the Education and Culture Committee, and Councilmember Katz, chair of the Public Safety Committee, believe this rally is an important step in promoting neighborhood solidarity and facilitating a dialogue on safety and support for our community. County and community organizations will be in attendance to share resources and supports available to our residents.

“The participation of the families most impacted by some of the violence in our communities is a signal that our community is asking for healing and resolve,” said Councilmember Rice. “Montgomery County must stand united in the face of crimes like these, the most egregious in nature, and work to foster an environment that ensures the safety and well-being of our residents.”

“Thank you to Councilmember Rice and Upcounty Regional Service Center Director, Greg Wims for organizing this rally,” said Councilmember Katz. “I am pleased to be able to participate, listen, and assist our community so that our residents feel safe.”

Plenty of free parking is available at BlackRock Center for the Arts which is located at 12901 Town Commons Dr. in Germantown, Md.

