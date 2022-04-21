On Earth Day, Phil Zen Design will plant two trees for customer's purchase from the furniture brand’s online shop

Trees are so important to the planet. They help clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink, and provide habitat to over 80 percent of the world's terrestrial biodiversity Trees are so important to the planet. They help clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink, and provide habitat to over 80 percent of the world's terrestrial biodiversity By planting trees we make an impact and can reverse the trends of deforestation

Online retailer of sustainably made work-from-home furniture & décor Phil Zen Design announced it will plant two trees for each customer purchase for Earth Day

Trees help clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink, and provide habitat to over 80 percent of the world's terrestrial biodiversity. On Earth Day we celebrate and recognize their importance” — Philippe Gryc

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- April 22 is Earth Day, an annual 24-hour period in which people around the world show their support for the environment, said Philippe Gryc, founder of Phil Zen Design , which is committed year-‘round to selling goods that are sustainably produced from renewable materials and manufactured in ways that do the least harm to nature.Gryc noted that Phil Zen Design maintains a continuous pledge to plant one tree each time a customer makes a purchase from the brand’s online catalog. However, in celebration of Earth Day, the tree-planting pledge is doubled.Gryc explained his reason for implementing the Earth Day-only two-tree policy sprouted from a desire to go above and beyond his usual efforts to help the environment.“Trees are so important to the planet,” he said. “They help clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink, and provide habitat to over 80 percent of the world's terrestrial biodiversity. It seems to me that on Earth Day the best way to recognize the importance of trees is to increase the number of our shop-supported plantings.”Gryc said the task of planting trees is handled by experts—the nonprofit organization One Tree Planted.“One Tree Planted determines the locations where the saplings are most needed, then they obtain trees of the species that grow in that particular place,” Gryc said, adding that the choice of planting site is also influenced by where each customer is located. “We do it that way in order to support the communities of our customers. One Tree Planted also works closely with Canadian and U.S. forestry officials for location recommendations.” See more in our blog post. About Phil Zen DesignPhil Zen Design is an online lifestyle-and-furniture retailer headquartered in Toronto. Phil Zen Design provides products and solutions to help people who work at home find the right balance between comfort, office practicalities, healthy living, and family cohesion. Philippe Gryc

