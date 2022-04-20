Announcing Chairman Richard Glick - Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as Virtual Keynote at 25th Annual Mid–C Seminar

About

About ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) and ZEMA ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) is the developer of the award-winning ZEMA enterprise-grade data management software. With its head office in Vancouver, BC, ZE serves the global energy, commodities, and Fintech market with end-to-end data management software (ETL). ZE offers the best in breed data aggregation, analysis, transformation, automation, and integration capabilities in its cloud-hosted platform offerings. The company combines deep cross-commodity industry expertise with advanced technical capabilities to deliver the critical resources needed to support a company’s analytic, trade, risk, finance, operations, and end-of-day needs. In the last decade, ZE has won over 40 awards including the 2022 Data Breakthrough Award for Data Management of the Year, ranked 8th in the 2022 Chartis Energy50 rankings for innovative technology in the Energy and Fintech industry sectors, and winner of the Stratus Cloud Computing award for Private Cloud three years in a row. ZE has also received the EnergyRisk Data House of the Year three years in a row and the majority of times since EnergyRisk introduced this critical category. EnergyRisk declared ZE as the Best Data Management Firm. ZE’s offices are located in Richmond, BC, Canada, London, UK, Singapore, and Houston, TX, USA. For more information, visit www.ze.com.

