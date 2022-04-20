Announcing Chairman Richard Glick - Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as Virtual Keynote at 25th Annual Mid–C Seminar
Chairman Glick Will Join S&P Global Commodities Insights, Western Power Trading Forum, and ZE PowerGroup, Among Other SpeakersRICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup (ZE) co-host at Mid-C is pleased to announce Chairman Glick from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) as a virtual keynote speaker at the 25th annual Mid-C Seminar.
The event will be held in Wenatchee, WA, from July 12-13, 2022. On July 13, attendees will also be able to attend online when Chairman Glick presents the event’s theme: Progress and Challenges in the Western Energy Markets.
Richard Glick joined the Commission in 2017 and was named Chairman on January 21, 2021. He has served as a senior policy advisor on various issues like renewable energy and electricity in the past years. He boasts a wealth of experience developing and implementing federal legislative and regulatory policy advocacy strategies.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Chairman Glick of FERC to speak at our 25th annual Mid-C Seminar,” said Bill Dearing, CEO of Dearing Consulting, Mid-C Co-Founder.
He further said, “He has tons of new ideas and valuable information from which our forward-looking Energy Power Markets agenda will greatly benefit. All attendees will leave with a fresh perspective and expert insights into the power and energy industry sector. The information he provides will prove invaluable in the current energy landscape.”
The seminar will also be graced by the presence of other prominent names in the energy industry, including Pam Libby; Americas Natural Gas Manager, S&P Global Commodities Insights, Scott Miller; the Executive Director at the Western Power Trading Forum, Rebecca Sexton; Director of Reliability Programs at the Western Power Pool, and Aiman El-Ramly; the Chief Business Officer at ZE PowerGroup.
More speakers will be announced soon.
To learn more about the seminar, keynotes, and other speakers, call Mid-C Seminar Co-Founder, Doug Frazier, at 1-541- 419-6600.
To register, visit www.midcseminar.com.
About Chairman Richard Glick:
Richard Glick first joined the Commission in November 2017 and was named Chairman by President Biden in January 2021. He is serving a Commission term ending on June 30, 2022.
Prior to this, Glick served as the general counsel on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee for the Democrats, policy advisor on electricity and renewable energy issues, and vice president of Iberdrola’s electricity, gas, renewable energy, and natural gas storage affairs.
Glick has also served as a director of government affairs for PacifiCorp and PPM Energy. Furthermore, he worked with U.S. Energy Secretary Bill Richardson as a senior policy advisor and Senator Dale Bumpers of Arkansas as a chief counsel and legislative director.
About FERC:
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is responsible for regulating the interstate exchange of electricity, oil, and natural gas. This independent agency also assesses proposals to license hydropower projects and build interstate LNG terminals and natural gas pipelines.
For inquiries or additional information on FERC, please visit https://www.ferc.gov.
