June ARC Industry Forum Addresses Industrial Digital Transformation and Sustainability

ARC Advisory Group

ARC Advisory Group

The ARC Forum will take place in person June 6-9, focusing on digital transformation for industry, energy, and infrastructure.

DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ARC Advisory Group Industry Forum will once again take place in person at the Renaissance Orlando Sea World Hotel from June 6-9 followed by a virtual forum to be held June 20-23. This year’s forum focuses on digital transformation for industry, energy, and critical infrastructure and covers topics ranging from successful digital transformation projects to cybersecurity and sustainability. Main forum programs include:

• Accelerating Digital Transformation and Sustainability
• Energy transition in Industry, Smart Cities, and Utilities

Topics covered include next-generation automation technologies, from industrial edge computing to AI and machine learning, cybersecurity, digital twins, and more. The ARC Industry Forum is the largest event of its kind focusing on operational level people, processes, and technology for the industry, energy, and critical infrastructure sectors.

Keynote Speakers

All Industry Forum sessions include leading expert speakers from the world of industry, manufacturing, critical infrastructure, and technology. Some of our keynote executive speakers this year include:

• Dustin Olson, Chief Manufacturing Officer for Purecyle Technologies
• Whit McConnell, Chief Automation and Process Control Engineer for ExxonMobil
• Michael Carroll, Vice President of Innovation for Georgia-Pacific
• Sanjay Shringarpure, Chief Information Officer for E&J Gallo Winery
• Jane Arnold, Vice President of Advanced Manufacturing technology for Stanley Black & Decker
• Mike Tomasco, Nice President of Digital Manufacturing for Pfizer Digital
• Phil D’Antonio, Americas IT Director for Nissan

Is Your Organization Prepared to Deal with the New Normal?

At the ARC Industry Forum, you will learn more about how transforming factories, supply chains, and infrastructure will benefit both technology end-users and suppliers. Discover what your peers and industry leaders are doing today and what steps they are taking to prepare for the future.

Forum Topics

Forum Topics for the 2022 Industry Forum include:

• AI and Machine Learning
• Asset Performance Management
• Automation Innovations
• Cybersecurity for the Connected Industrial World
• Digital Twins and Connected Smart Machines
• Digital Workforce and Culture
• Industrial IoT Platforms, Edge Infrastructure, and End Devices

Accelerating Industrial Digital Transformation and Sustainability

The ARC Industry Forum will speed up your progress to successful digital transformation with strategies and stories from the digital front lines.
As we return to a new normal, industrial innovation is accelerating. A renewed focus on sustainability, the circular economy, and climate change is sparking innovation and powering transformational and technological change throughout the industrial sector. Resilience has been prioritized in the supply chain and throughout production operations. Digital leaders have now validated their strategies against the real-world challenges brought on by the pandemic and are accelerating their innovation and transformation initiatives. Many companies supported 'connected' remote and frontline workers far earlier than they anticipated and will now do more. Having seen the power of disruptive technologies to transform business operations and competitive strategies, improve resilience, reduce costs, and better serve customers, it's full speed ahead.

Technologies like cloud, machine learning, edge computing, IoT, cybersecurity technology, additive manufacturing, augmented reality, and more are enabling new business processes and obscuring traditional functional boundaries. OT, IT, and ET teams are growing their skills and capabilities and transforming real-time operations. Governance and compliance, workforce and skills, customer-centricity, competitive excellence, and change management all need management attention. Seeking to be among the winners in the new normal, executives charged with driving transformation are seizing this moment to innovate and deliver real value. Call it digital transformation, smart manufacturing, smart cities, or Industry 4.0, there is a rush to innovate, transform, and accelerate the future.

For more information on the ARC Industry Forum, including registration, sponsorships, and speaking opportunities, please go to https://www.arcweb.com/events/arc-industry-forum-orlando.

About ARC Advisory Group:

ARC Advisory Group is the leading market research and advisory firm for industry and infrastructure. ARC analysts have the industry knowledge and first-hand experience to help clients find the best answers. ARC Advisory Group, 781-471-1000, www.arcweb.com.

Laurence OBrien
ARC Advisory Group
+1 3397933317
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

June ARC Industry Forum Addresses Industrial Digital Transformation and Sustainability

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Laurence OBrien
ARC Advisory Group
+1 3397933317
Company/Organization
ARC Advisory Group
3 Allied Drive
Dedham, Massachusetts, 02026
United States
+1 781-471-1141
Visit Newsroom
About

Founded in 1986, ARC Advisory Group is the leading technology research and advisory firm for industry and infrastructure. In this challenging time of digital transformation and technology convergence, ARC stands apart due to our in-depth coverage of information technologies (IT), operational technologies (OT), engineering technologies (ET), industrial cybersecurity, and associated business trends. Our analysts and consultants based in the US and around the world have the industry knowledge and first-hand experience needed to help our clients find the best answers to the complex business issues facing organizations today. We provide technology supplier clients with strategic market research and help end user clients develop appropriate adoption strategies and evaluate and select the best technology solutions for their needs.

ARC Advisory Group

More From This Author
June ARC Industry Forum Addresses Industrial Digital Transformation and Sustainability
ARC Advisory Group Debuts Digital Transformation Top 25
ARC Advisory Group Postpones Industry Forum 2022 to June 6-9
View All Stories From This Author