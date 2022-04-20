June ARC Industry Forum Addresses Industrial Digital Transformation and Sustainability
The ARC Forum will take place in person June 6-9, focusing on digital transformation for industry, energy, and infrastructure.DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ARC Advisory Group Industry Forum will once again take place in person at the Renaissance Orlando Sea World Hotel from June 6-9 followed by a virtual forum to be held June 20-23. This year’s forum focuses on digital transformation for industry, energy, and critical infrastructure and covers topics ranging from successful digital transformation projects to cybersecurity and sustainability. Main forum programs include:
• Accelerating Digital Transformation and Sustainability
• Energy transition in Industry, Smart Cities, and Utilities
Topics covered include next-generation automation technologies, from industrial edge computing to AI and machine learning, cybersecurity, digital twins, and more. The ARC Industry Forum is the largest event of its kind focusing on operational level people, processes, and technology for the industry, energy, and critical infrastructure sectors.
Keynote Speakers
All Industry Forum sessions include leading expert speakers from the world of industry, manufacturing, critical infrastructure, and technology. Some of our keynote executive speakers this year include:
• Dustin Olson, Chief Manufacturing Officer for Purecyle Technologies
• Whit McConnell, Chief Automation and Process Control Engineer for ExxonMobil
• Michael Carroll, Vice President of Innovation for Georgia-Pacific
• Sanjay Shringarpure, Chief Information Officer for E&J Gallo Winery
• Jane Arnold, Vice President of Advanced Manufacturing technology for Stanley Black & Decker
• Mike Tomasco, Nice President of Digital Manufacturing for Pfizer Digital
• Phil D’Antonio, Americas IT Director for Nissan
Is Your Organization Prepared to Deal with the New Normal?
At the ARC Industry Forum, you will learn more about how transforming factories, supply chains, and infrastructure will benefit both technology end-users and suppliers. Discover what your peers and industry leaders are doing today and what steps they are taking to prepare for the future.
Forum Topics
Forum Topics for the 2022 Industry Forum include:
• AI and Machine Learning
• Asset Performance Management
• Automation Innovations
• Cybersecurity for the Connected Industrial World
• Digital Twins and Connected Smart Machines
• Digital Workforce and Culture
• Industrial IoT Platforms, Edge Infrastructure, and End Devices
Accelerating Industrial Digital Transformation and Sustainability
The ARC Industry Forum will speed up your progress to successful digital transformation with strategies and stories from the digital front lines.
As we return to a new normal, industrial innovation is accelerating. A renewed focus on sustainability, the circular economy, and climate change is sparking innovation and powering transformational and technological change throughout the industrial sector. Resilience has been prioritized in the supply chain and throughout production operations. Digital leaders have now validated their strategies against the real-world challenges brought on by the pandemic and are accelerating their innovation and transformation initiatives. Many companies supported 'connected' remote and frontline workers far earlier than they anticipated and will now do more. Having seen the power of disruptive technologies to transform business operations and competitive strategies, improve resilience, reduce costs, and better serve customers, it's full speed ahead.
Technologies like cloud, machine learning, edge computing, IoT, cybersecurity technology, additive manufacturing, augmented reality, and more are enabling new business processes and obscuring traditional functional boundaries. OT, IT, and ET teams are growing their skills and capabilities and transforming real-time operations. Governance and compliance, workforce and skills, customer-centricity, competitive excellence, and change management all need management attention. Seeking to be among the winners in the new normal, executives charged with driving transformation are seizing this moment to innovate and deliver real value. Call it digital transformation, smart manufacturing, smart cities, or Industry 4.0, there is a rush to innovate, transform, and accelerate the future.
For more information on the ARC Industry Forum, including registration, sponsorships, and speaking opportunities, please go to https://www.arcweb.com/events/arc-industry-forum-orlando.
About ARC Advisory Group:
ARC Advisory Group is the leading market research and advisory firm for industry and infrastructure. ARC analysts have the industry knowledge and first-hand experience to help clients find the best answers. ARC Advisory Group, 781-471-1000, www.arcweb.com.
