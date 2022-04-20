Minna Taylor and Melissa Rogne Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Minna Taylor, Founder of Energize Your Voice Melissa Rogne, founder and president of Chapter Aesthetic Studio Candice Georgiadis

Minna Taylor, Founder of Energize Your Voice. Melissa Rogne, founder and president of Chapter Aesthetic Studio.

Take Risks. There is no shortcut to transformation. You must walk through the valley of uncertainty that exists just outside of your comfort zone.” — Minna Taylor, Founder of Energize Your Voice

Minna Taylor, Founder of Energize Your Voice

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Observe. We cannot change what we cannot see. Objectively and without judgment, observe when you feel least like yourself. When do you stop breathing? When does your body retreat in fear or advance with purpose? When does your voice feel alive and when does it feel restrained? Observing your habits around your own empowerment is fundamental to lasting behavior change.

Make choices. Once you observe and identify habits that are limiting you from expressing your most essential self, you can now make conscious choices to introduce more effective habits. Do you dip your chin at the start of a meeting and lower your gaze so as to diminish your physical presence? Simply make the choice to keep your chin lifted and see what happens to your breath, your presence, and your ability to engage with purpose.

Take Risks. There is no shortcut to transformation. You must walk through the valley of uncertainty that exists just outside of your comfort zone. Test your limit like you would test the temperature of water. You do not put your whole hand in, you start with the tip of a finger. Resilience to the experience of risk can be developed over small, incremental moments of asking one simple question: “I wonder what would happen if …”

Play. If you are unwilling to feel silly, you will be unlikely to feel successful. Play is the most powerful tool in the human toolkit and the one most vital to leading an easy life. Play is not unserious. It is very serious business.

Breathe. Breath flow, body flow, brain flow, confidence flow. Breath is the fuel for voice, thought, and movement. If you are disconnected from your breath, you are disconnected from yourself.

Melissa Rogne, founder and president of Chapter Aesthetic Studio

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Everything you say or do will be analyzed. Pause before you speak, send the email or text. Your words will have a significant impact on those around you. I remember one team meeting after one very long night up with a teething baby. I expressed my frustration with lack of performance in a less than empathetic way; it took me months to rebuild the trust from that one meeting where I was not on my game.

Being a founder is the most humbling experience. If you are not willing to do the work of every single person in your company, think about your career choice. We do laundry in our studios so that we can have the softest, best smelling linens. I have spent countless hours folding sheets after hours so we could have what we needed for the team the next day. Because I was willing to do that, our managers modeled that behavior. And our team modeled their behavior. You must be humble and willing to do anything the business requires.

You will experience a roller coaster of emotions. You will experience your highest high and lowest low. Hang on. You can make it through. I remember having an extraordinary month and thinking I had finally figured out this game of business; the next month, three of my top performers left and I had no idea how I was going to pay the bills. Remember: this too, shall pass.

Leaders are readers. Read anything and everything you can about leadership and personal growth. Your business will never be more successful than your capability to lead. Recognize that learning is a journey. I started reading and never stopped. Always consider yourself a work in progress. Be willing to share that with your team. Your authenticity will speak volumes.

Don’t compare. Your journey is your journey. Comparing yourself to other founders is a waste of your precious resources. I remember being obsessed with every competitor in my early days. I would spend a ridiculous amount of time on their website and social media. I was constantly comparing. One day, I decided to stop. I asked someone on my team to keep me informed of any major strategic changes I should know about but didn’t need to track their every move. It was one of the most freeing moments. You are on your own journey. And guess what? There is plenty of room for us ALL to

