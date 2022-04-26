TrellisWare Introduces New TW-880 TSM Ghost™ Embedded Module

TrellisWare Technologies continues to make advancements in communications integration efforts for uncrewed systems

We are excited to add the TW-880 to the TrellisWare product family to meet the growing needs of integrators that do not want to compromise on size, weight, or capability.”
— Chris Litvin, Director of TSM™ Solutions

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. today announced the launch of the new TW-880 TSM Ghost™ Embedded Module at the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) Xponential Conference in Orlando, Florida. The TW-880 embedded module was designed from the ground up to better meet communication systems integration requirements in uncrewed markets. The module provides interfaces and capabilities that integrators need in one of the industry’s lowest Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) configurations, and requires minimal integration effort.

The TW-880 TSM Ghost Embedded Module is the smallest, lightest, and most capable product for plug and play integration of the TrellisWare® TSM™ waveform. It includes Ethernet, Serial, and USB data interfaces to support the transmission of command and control (C2) communications, status, and payload data over the TSM network.

The TW-880 supports operation across the 225-450 MHz, 698-970 MHz, and 1250-2600 MHz frequency bands to provide integrators and operators radio frequency (RF) spectrum flexibility without the need to swap radio modules. The TW-880 will be available for quote this summer, with planned initial deliveries beginning in the third quarter 2022.

“We are excited to add the TW-880 to the TrellisWare product family to meet the growing needs of integrators that do not want to compromise on size, weight, or capability,” said Chris Litvin, director of TSM Solutions. “The TW-880 will significantly reduce non-recurring engineering (NRE) costs and time to market, presenting a competitive edge to integrators in the fast-moving uncrewed systems segment,” added George Roesch, director, uncrewed systems and special communications for TrellisWare.

The TW-880 TSM Ghost Embedded Module will be showcased at TrellisWare’s booth # 1537 on the exhibit show floor at the AUVSI Xponential show in Orlando, Florida from April 26-28. For more information on the TW-880 or the complete TrellisWare product line, visit https://www.trellisware.com/.

