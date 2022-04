International Dining Awards 2022 Schedule 1 Winners are announced online

International Dining Awards

As one of the world's leading restaurant awards, the International Dining Awards recognizes the best performers in restaurant industry

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Dining Awards 2022 Schedule 1 Winners are announced onlineAs one of the world's leading restaurant awards, the International Dining Awards recognizes companies with an exceptional dining experience to their customers.Dining Awards is to make a difference for those dedicated to restaurants that are always striving for excellence and whose personnel make efforts to create an outstanding dining experience for every client for their venue.Recognising the best performers in food and industry around the world! That's the goal of the International Dining Awards organized by Golden Tree Events Dubai . The International Dining Awards are an immediately identifiable sign of distinction for all participating restaurants, with over 1500 nominations from over 50 countries and only 200+ winners worldwide.Additionally, The award team believes that our awards program will assist and recognize those institutions that stand out for their steadfast commitment to providing high-quality services. After all, the restaurant business is not easy to work in, but those places who go above and beyond certainly deserve credit for their outstanding job! Winning the International Dining Award for excellence may help market these fantastic restaurants to more clients from all over the world.The award's selection process is rigorous, with only 1500 nominations, 400+ finalists and 200+ winners,This year's International Dining Awards is more significant and better than ever before. Here are the winners of International Dining Awards 2022 Schedule 1Sundowners, Dubai , UAE - Best Restaurant and Bar in Dubai 2022Jadro Restaurant, Portoroz,Slovenia - Best Mediterranean Restaurant in Slovenia 2022Splash Rooftop Restaurant, Blantyre,Malawi - Best Roof Top Restaurant 2022SUBA restaurant ,Lisboa,Portugal - Best Luxury Restaurant 2022Comida Mexicana Singapore ,Singapore - Best Mexican Restaurant 2022CLAW BBQ RAK , Ras Al Khaimah ,UAE -Best American Restaurant 2022Q Bar & Restaurant ,Malta - Best Restaurant & Bar in Malta 2022Sola Restaurant & Café , Abu Dhabi ,UAE - Best International Restaurant 2022Takya , Riyadh,Saudi Arabia - Best Saudi Cuisine Restaurant 2022Novikov Restaurant , Doha,Qatar - Best Pan Asian Restaurant 2022Malai Fusion Restaurant ,London, United kingdom - Best Bangladeshi Restaurant 2022Zou Zou Restaurant ,Dubai,UAE - Best Mediterranean Restaurant 2022Makla , Bournemouth,United Kingdom -Best Moroccan Restaurant 2022The Little Door , Hochiminh city,Vietnam - Best Italian Restaurant 2022Wambacher ,Wien, Austria - Best Austrian Restaurant 2022El Inca Plebeyo ,London ,United Kingdom - Best Ecuadorian Restaurant 2022Meraki Wine & Dine , Rabat,Malta - Best Restaurant 2022What's Up India , Rotterdam,Netherlands –Best Indian Restaurant 2022YAN YAO COCINA ASIÁTICA URBANA , QUERETARO,Mexico –Best Asian Restaurant 2022IBADAN CHINESE RESTAURANT- IBACHI , Ibadan,Nigeria - Best Chinese Restaurant 2022Loca , Vienna,Austria - Best Fine Dining Restaurant 2022Ahlan Café & Restaurant , Dar es Salaam,Tanzania - Best Designed Restaurant 2022Kawka , Guayaquil,Ecuador - Best Unique Restaurant 2022Dangal, Edinburgh,United Kingdom - Best Indian Restaurant 2022Meze, Santiago ,Chile - Best Turkish Restaurant 2022OLEA MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT , Myanmar - Best Mediterranean Restaurant 2022Bab Al Bahr , Doha, Qatar - Best Mediterranean Restaurant 2022SUSHISEN , Roma , Italy - Best Japanese Restaurant 2022Pasha's Pizza and Pasta ,Durban,South Africa - Best Italian Restaurant 2022Chatayee Thai , Philadelphia ,United States - Best Thai Restaurant 2022Theva Cuisine ,Kandy , Sri Lanka - Best Restaurant in Kandy 2022Ging , Bangalore , India - Best Chinese Restaurant 2022Jashan Celebrating Indian Cuisine , Hong Kong - Best Indian Restaurant 2022The Fat Pheasant , Newton , United Kingdom - Best Gastro Pub 2022Guru restoran , Tallin ,Estonia - Best Indian Restaurant 2022From the team of International Dining Awards & Golden Tree Events Dubai, We wish all our nominees & winners to have a great year ahead.