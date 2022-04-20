Centraleyes Identified as an Outperformer and a Challenger in the GigaOm GRC Radar Report
Centraleyes is innovating much more rapidly than more mature vendors, and we expect this to continue over the next few years.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centraleyes reaches yet another milestone, being identified as an Outperformer in the Challenger group of the 2022 GigaOm GRC Radar Report. The platform was highlighted due to its no-code deployment and rapid feature iteration, which is enabling Centraleyes to out-innovate legacy platforms, truly making it the next generation of GRC.
The platform was evaluated around its internal risk management, compliance management, vendor risk management, board reporting and multi-tenant management solutions based on several criteria such as: flexibility, security, usability, feature set, interoperability, support and overall ROI.
The report highlights: “Centraleyes is innovating much more rapidly than more mature vendors, and we expect this to continue over the next few years.”
The Centraleyes platform provides its customers with unparalleled ability to achieve and sustain cyber resilience and compliance through a very short onboarding process which takes up to two days. Once live, the platform immediately streamlines and simplifies the collection and analysis of data via automation and orchestration, leveraging both internal and external data sources. Lastly, the Centraleyes platform produces real-time, intuitive dashboards, which convert the risk into clear and actionable reports.
About Centraleyes:
Centraleyes is a next generation GRC platform that gives organizations an unparalleled understanding of their cyber risk and compliance. Centraleyes provides an exceptional ability to see, understand and react to growing risks and gaps, in a place where other solutions are ineffective, utilizing smart surveys and questionnaires, live threat intelligence feeds and automated remediation planning. The platform addresses the primary use cases of internal risk, compliance management, supply chain and vendor risk, and executive reporting. Centraleyes’s customers have automated and orchestrated their GRC function, to the point where it is 10x faster and 10x better. This is truly cyber risk management reimagined.
