Governor Abbott Invites Texas Communities To Film Friendly Texas Forum At Iconic Southfork Ranch

TEXAS, April 20 - April 20, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Film Commission (TFC) today announced a two-day Film Friendly Texas Forum will be held on May 19–20, 2022, at Southfork Ranch, home of the iconic TV series “Dallas.” The Forum is co-hosted by TFC and the Title Sponsor, Dallas Film & Creative Industries Office, and Media Sponsor, AMP Creative. This two-day event will provide existing Film Friendly Texas certified communities with curriculum that furthers their participation within the program and will serve as an invitation for statewide communities to deepen their knowledge of the media production industries in Texas and begin the Film Friendly Texas certification process.

The Film Friendly Texas Forum offers professional development, mentorship opportunities, workshops, and panel discussions with Texas Film Commission staff and media industry panelists including:

How to Become a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community

Digital Media Friendly Community

Producing in the Lone Star State

How to Start and Grow a Film Festival

Film Tourism in Texas

Film Friendly Texas Community Partner Mentor Sessions

Closing Keynote Conversation with the Dallas Film & Creative Industries Office

Community Day: Live music, food trucks, tours of Southfork Ranch, and more!

Film Friendly Texas Forum

Thursday, May 19, 2022, and Friday, May 20, 2022

Southfork Ranch

3700 Hogge Drive, Parker, TX 75002

The target audience for this event is community leaders who are employed by local government entities and will go on to serve as the designated Film Friendly Texas liaison for facilitating media production inquiries​; media industry professionals are also welcome to attend.

For more information including the full agenda and how to register for the event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/film-friendly-texas-forum-tickets-166346325337

The Texas Film Commission’s Film Friendly Texas program launched in 2007 and now includes more than 160 Film Friendly Texas certified communities that are ​focused on developing the media production industries in Texas to encourage job creation and economic growth.

To learn more about the Film Friendly Texas program, visit: https://gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality (XR) production. TFC has attracted $1.74 billion in local spending and created more than 162,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2021. For more: gov.texas.gov/film