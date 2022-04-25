DANNY DANON’S NEW BOOK REVEALS DIPLOMATIC WARFARE, BEHIND-THE-SCENES HOSTILITIES AND UNEXPECTED CAMARADERIE IN UN HALLS

In the Lion's Den By Danny Dannon Danny Danon In the Lion's Den Book Cover Ambassador Danny Danon

IN THE LION’S DEN: Publishing May 17, 2022, with a Foreword by Nikki Haley

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Israel’s Former Ambassador to the United Nations, current Chairman of World Likud, and author of “Israel: The Will to Prevail”, DANNY DANON, will shortly release his new book, IN THE LION’S DEN, incorporating a foreword written by Nikki Haley. The book will be published on May 17, 2022.

IN THE LION’S DEN explores how the politician-turned-diplomat used a diverse toolkit and array of techniques, as well as a dose of “chutzpah”, to navigate the pressures and stand up to the consistent trials of the UN environment. Danon’s unique skill set developed throughout his political career and subsequently applied to the diplomatic arena ultimately altered the course of history for the world’s only Jewish country at the United Nations.

IN THE LION’S DEN provides readers with an intimate peek behind the curtain into Danon’s life on Israel’s political scene, the events that led to his appointment as Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, as well as an insight into his personal experiences of the UN, its culture and its challenges. The book ultimately presents readers with a roadmap of Danon’s thoughts as to how Israel can succeed in the future, from spearheading the technology revolution to taking pride in its Jewish identity.

The forward, written by former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, offers insight into Danon’s tremendous leadership and influence on UN related issues, and highlights the unique partnership between the US and Israel, providing readers with a sense of how Israel is stronger and more secure in part due to Danon’s leadership.

Endorsed by public personalities from across the political spectrum, Danny Danon’s book, IN THE LION’S DEN is a must-read.

Highlights:

● Personal relationships and interactions with world leaders and key political players.

● Navigation between Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Obama administration personnel on key policy issues.

● Evolution of Israel’s US relationship from the complications of the Obama administration to the strong alliances with the Trump administration.

● An inside look at the ground-breaking events that shook Israel and the Middle East and changed the course of action for Israel as an emerging power in the region.

About Ambassador Danny Danon

Ambassador Danny Danon is Israel’s 17th Permanent Representative to the United Nations and current Chairman of the World Likud.