Submit Release
News Search

There were 724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,235 in the last 365 days.

Child car seat checkup event planned for April 23

WHO: Child passenger safety technicians/instructors

WHAT: Car seat checkup event

WHEN: Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: South Plains Mall (west parking lot) 6002 Slide Road, Lubbock, TX

LUBBOCK – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is partnering with the Junior League of Lubbock to offer child safety seat checkups at the organization’s Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday. Parents needing help installing their child’s car seat can stop by to see us from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 23, at South Plains Mall, west parking lot, in Lubbock.

Certified car seat technicians will be on-site to teach parents and caregivers how to determine if their child is in the right seat for the child’s age and size. Parents are asked to know their child’s height and weight and should bring their current safety seat for proper installation.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nationally, 3 out of 4 safety seats are not used correctly. A Texas study found that nearly 9 out of 10 babies and toddlers were riding in safety seats, but more than a quarter of those safety seats were being used incorrectly.

To avoid one of the most common mistakes caregivers make – using the wrong size safety seat—visit the TxDOT Web site to find the appropriate safety seat for your child’s age. 

You just read:

Child car seat checkup event planned for April 23

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.