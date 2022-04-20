April 20, 2022

Scarcity of required gear is making it extremely difficult for lobstermen to meet the May 1st deadline

WASHINGTON, DC—Following repeated calls from the Maine Delegation and Governor Janet Mills, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) today said that the agency is working to implement a graduated enforcement effort for fisheries that have made good faith efforts to comply with new gear regulations by the May 1 deadline. Today’s announcement comes in response to continued efforts from U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, Representatives Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, and Governor Mills, who have urged the Biden administration to give Maine lobstermen and women more time to comply with updated gear rules in light of supply chain issues.

“As we stated in our letter to Commerce Secretary Raimondo last month, supply chain disruptions are making it impossible for Maine lobstermen and women to purchase the new gear that NOAA is requiring. NOAA’s announcement today is an acknowledgement of this reality, but falls short of honoring our reasonable request and the SBA Office of Advocacy’s recommendation to delay the implementation date. Given that the lobster gear deadline is just two weeks away, this is an urgent problem, and we will continue pushing to provide Maine’s lobster industry with as much support and flexibility as possible in complying with this unfair and onerous rule,” the Maine Delegation and Governor Mills said in a joint statement. “A better and fairer solution would be for NOAA to delay the deadline to July 1 as we have repeatedly called for.”

Read Greater Atlantic Regional Administrator Michael Pentony’s statement online or below.

On March 29, 2022, the Maine Delegation and Governor Mills wrote to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo (PDF) urging a delay in the implementation of a component of the National Marine Fisheries Service’s (NMFS) new Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Plan (ALWTRP) rule that requires gear modifications to lobster lines. In the letter, they highlighted the supply chain and manufacturing issues facing lobstermen and women who are trying to purchase the required gear, and stressed that the current deadline puts the lobster industry in what the Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy described as an “impossible scenario.”

The Maine Delegation and Governor Mills have been steadfastly opposed to undue burdens that would threaten the lobster fishery without meaningfully protecting whales. Following the release of the final rule in late August 2021, the Maine Delegation and Governor Mills issued a statement in opposition to the rule and highlight the Maine lobster fishery’s record of repeatedly making significant improvements to their practices and modifications to their gear to protect right whales. In October 2021, they wrote to Secretary Raimondo to urge her to rescind the rule, and in February 2022 called for a postponement of the rule due to difficulties lobstermen and women were having obtaining the necessary gear. The Maine Delegation also secured $14.1 million in the fiscal year 2022 government funding law to help Maine’s lobster industry comply with the rule.