Kalkine Media presents Invest Nest Webinar titled Two ASX stars building the Mines of the Future on April 28, 2022  

Kalkine Media’s upcoming Invest Nest Webinar will feature Tempest Minerals Limited (ASX:TEM) & Renegade Exploration Limited (ASX:RNX) on ‘Mines of the Future’.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The massive government-backed initiatives to bolster infrastructure and the transition wave to a cleaner future have upped the demand anticipations of mineral resources. Through a modern approach to the minerals industry, several exploration and development companies are pursuing opportunities for trending commodities with burgeoning end-use applications.

Kalkine Media’s upcoming Invest Nest Webinar will feature two of its reputed clients Tempest Minerals Limited (ASX:TEM) & Renegade Exploration Limited (ASX:RNX). Get insights from these ASX exploration and development companies focussed on building the ‘Mines of the Future’.  Hear expert views from the Managing Director of Tempest Minerals- Don Smith and Chairman of Renegade Exploration - Robert Kirtlan on April 28 at 12:30 PM AEST only on Kalkine Media.

Tempest Minerals Limited (ASX:TEM) is an Australia minerals exploration company, which operates a portfolio of highly prospective mineral projects in the Tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Western Australia. The company is pursuing premium opportunities for precious, base and energy metals. Currently, the company focuses on evolving into a diversified minerals explorer and holds highly prospective mineral projects in the prolific neighbourhoods. Tempest plans to utilise data driven, focused, risk-weighted exploration and development of its mineral assets to generate value for its shareholders.

Renegade Exploration Limited (ASX:RNX) is an Australian based mineral exploration company with significant exposure to copper-gold and base metals projects. The Company focuses on creating long-term value for the shareholders. Th Company aims to become a mid-tier resource company through discovery, acquisition, and development of economic mineral deposits. Renegade is currently engaged in two JV copper exploration projects- North Isa and Carpentaria in the Queensland region. At North Isa Project, Renegade has signed an earn-in agreement to acquire up to 75% interest in the project, while at Carpentaria, the Company controls 23% interest in a JV with a 100% own subsidiary of mining behemoth Glencore. Apart from these two, the Company also enjoys significant exposure in Yandal East Base Metals Project through its equity share in the operator Strickland Metals and 0.5% net smelter royalty.

About Kalkine Media    
Kalkine Media is an independent global media house and investor relations group based out of Sydney, Australia, with its wings spread across, New Zealand, Canada, UK and the US. It aims to keep its readers abreast of the latest and trending news on the equity and commodity markets, the unravelling economy and other business developments.    

