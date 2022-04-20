Paperflite launches Cleverstory, an interactive content experience platform
Cleverstory helps in creating interactive presentations to help businesses captivate buyers' attention and boost sales.
We’re excited to push the frontiers of creativity to enable the marketers to build interactive experiences with ease and express their creative thoughts without any exertions”WYOMING, DELAWARE, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paperflite, a leader in Content Experience and Sales Enablement software, has launched ‘Cleverstory’ - a new content creation platform to create interactive experiences.
— Yega, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer at Paperflite
Cleverstory features a user-centric fluidic design that is intuitive for a user to build interactive experiences at scale. The platform gives the user a wide range of templates suited for multiple buyer scenarios combined with a drag-n-drop editor, instant preview buttons for responsive design across different orientations and screen sizes along with actionable engagement insights to tailor sales conversations.
“We’re excited to push the frontiers of creativity to enable the marketers to build interactive experiences with ease and express their creative thoughts without any exertions,” said Yega Kumarappan, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Paperflite. “Today’s announcement redefines the creative experiences for every user. The entire platform has been built with utmost precision and attention to detail”
Today, businesses are challenged with design constraints and an imperative need to know coding to build interactive experiences. This not only increases the time to build such experiences but also limits to a select few presentations. Using Cleverstory, marketing and sales can build personalised content experiences without writing a single line of code just as they would build any presentation.
The conventional process to build a content experience in an enterprise typically involves multiple stakeholders from the design, content, development, product and branding team which could vary depending on the size and scale of the company.
“Marketing and Sales teams have a tremendous opportunity to increase customer engagement and build customer affinity by creating interactive, personalized experiences that instantly grab the attention of buyers,” said Anant Bhat, Co-founder & Chief Technology Officer at Paperflite. “By tailoring digital experiences to consumer preferences, marketers can meet consumers much more effectively.”
Cleverstory’s SmartSearch algorithm combines the best of the unique indexing methods, and proprietary AI technology-based user behavioural pattern into the interactive module to give the insights and analytics that is relevant for sales and marketing.
The launch of Cleverstory makes Paperflite the only content enablement platform in the market that meets all of the content needs of marketing and sales teams across the buyer journey.
For more information, visit the Cleverstory landing page.
About Paperflite
Paperflite is your go-to content platform to manage all your sales and marketing content with ease. With Paperflite, you empower your customer-facing teams to find the right content, create custom microsites to share content, share via secured channels, and track how prospects engage to help move your sales forward.
About Cleverstory
Paperflite’s Cleverstory is a content experience platform that allows marketers to create interactive content pages without writing any code. Using Cleverstory, one can instantly remove friction by delivering fluidic content experiences your customers need while understanding their content consumption at a granular level.
Paperflite is headquartered in the USA, Delaware with customers that span across the globe.
Marketing Team
Paperflite
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other