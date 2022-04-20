Submit Release
News Search

There were 863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,345 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Robert Renteria Recognized by Unity Solar Group

Dr. Robert Renteria at the Podium

Dr. Robert Renteria at the Podium

Unity Solar Group

Unity Solar Group

by Fran Briggs

His uncompromised commitment to youth, community, and work for racial, social, and academic justice is unparalleled.”
— Fran Briggs, Publicist to Dr. Robert Renteria
CHICAGO, IL, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Civil rights activist, disabled army veteran, and youth advocate, Dr. Robert Renteria was recently recognized for his humanitarian contributions by Unity Solar Group (USG) his publicist announced today.

The North Aurora, IL resident was recently presented with a no-cost, completely installed home rooftop solar system by the solar organization.

“Dr. Renteria is a highly engaged, hands-on leader who is deserving of this recognition,” stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Dr. Robert Renteria. “His uncompromised commitment to youth, community, and work for racial, social, and academic justice is unparalleled.”

Renteria said that he was humbled by Unity Solar Group’s acknowledgment, generosity, and work to make his home energy efficient.

“This is indeed an honor and I am very thankful. USG Team leaders told me they appreciated my work with kids around the world, as well as my service to our country,” stated Dr. Robert Renteria. "Unity Solar Group is committed to supporting disabled veterans and community leaders. That means a lot.”

ABOUT DR. ROBERT RENTERIA

Dr. Robert Renteria is a civic leader and spokesman for From the Barrio Foundation, a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization based in Aurora, IL. From the Barrio Foundation donates academic and faith-inspired curricula which address social and emotional learning (SEL). Dr. Renteria is a Latino, multi-award-winning author, U.S. disabled Army veteran and TEDx speaker. He was awarded an honorary Doctor of Humanities and Academics degree from Ibero/Americano University, Mexico City, Mexico. Dr. Renteria’s From the Barrio to the Boardroom, Mi Barrio and Little Barrio books and programs have been embraced by principals, teachers, counselors and social services. Presently, they are being used in middle schools, high schools, colleges, and youth detention centers in more than 25 countries. The program helps children across the globe with their critical thinking skills and bridges the gap in their education. For more information, call 312.933.5619 and visit https://www.fromthebarrio.com.

ABOUT UNITY SOLAR GROUP
Unity Solar Group (USgroup) is a solar and energy efficiency firm that offers high-quality and efficient solar energy systems. It has a proven track record of delivering outstanding results for its clients. Unity Solar Group helps people transition to green energy through solar power by using incentives to lower the cost. The organization’s aim is to increase the project’s energy efficiency by providing access to renewable energy. For more information, please visit http://www.unitysolargroup.com/

Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
+1 928-275-1342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Dr. Robert Renteria Recognized by Unity Solar Group

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.