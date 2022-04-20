Dr. Robert Renteria Recognized by Unity Solar Group
Dr. Robert Renteria at the Podium
Unity Solar Group
by Fran Briggs
His uncompromised commitment to youth, community, and work for racial, social, and academic justice is unparalleled.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Civil rights activist, disabled army veteran, and youth advocate, Dr. Robert Renteria was recently recognized for his humanitarian contributions by Unity Solar Group (USG) his publicist announced today.
— Fran Briggs, Publicist to Dr. Robert Renteria
The North Aurora, IL resident was recently presented with a no-cost, completely installed home rooftop solar system by the solar organization.
“Dr. Renteria is a highly engaged, hands-on leader who is deserving of this recognition,” stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Dr. Robert Renteria. “His uncompromised commitment to youth, community, and work for racial, social, and academic justice is unparalleled.”
Renteria said that he was humbled by Unity Solar Group’s acknowledgment, generosity, and work to make his home energy efficient.
“This is indeed an honor and I am very thankful. USG Team leaders told me they appreciated my work with kids around the world, as well as my service to our country,” stated Dr. Robert Renteria. "Unity Solar Group is committed to supporting disabled veterans and community leaders. That means a lot.”
ABOUT DR. ROBERT RENTERIA
Dr. Robert Renteria is a civic leader and spokesman for From the Barrio Foundation, a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization based in Aurora, IL. From the Barrio Foundation donates academic and faith-inspired curricula which address social and emotional learning (SEL). Dr. Renteria is a Latino, multi-award-winning author, U.S. disabled Army veteran and TEDx speaker. He was awarded an honorary Doctor of Humanities and Academics degree from Ibero/Americano University, Mexico City, Mexico. Dr. Renteria’s From the Barrio to the Boardroom, Mi Barrio and Little Barrio books and programs have been embraced by principals, teachers, counselors and social services. Presently, they are being used in middle schools, high schools, colleges, and youth detention centers in more than 25 countries. The program helps children across the globe with their critical thinking skills and bridges the gap in their education. For more information, call 312.933.5619 and visit https://www.fromthebarrio.com.
ABOUT UNITY SOLAR GROUP
Unity Solar Group (USgroup) is a solar and energy efficiency firm that offers high-quality and efficient solar energy systems. It has a proven track record of delivering outstanding results for its clients. Unity Solar Group helps people transition to green energy through solar power by using incentives to lower the cost. The organization’s aim is to increase the project’s energy efficiency by providing access to renewable energy. For more information, please visit http://www.unitysolargroup.com/
Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
+1 928-275-1342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn