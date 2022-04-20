The London Resort, Britain's Disneyland, is already tempting real estate investors
London Resort Company Holdings (LRCH) is developing a world-class, sustainable, next generation entertainment resort known as the ‘London Resort’LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The project has already been presented, it will be the largest amusement park in the UK. It will be built on an area of 7 million square meters, on the Swanscombe Peninsula just 15 minutes from central London and 1 hour from plane by 5 airports. It will be called “The London Resort”.
It is already possible to buy rooms inside the 3 hotels (from 4 stars upwards) that will be built inside the park and earn a guaranteed return of 8% to 14%: see 221 Luxury Network website, the most exclusive luxury marketplace in the world, for reference (https://www.221list.com/buildings/the-london-resort-radisson). The opportunity is brought by TLR World (https://www.tlrworld.com/). Each available apartment will feature bedroom, bathroom, car park and different views on the internal garden, report, River Thames or Green Park. Another great estate operation featured on 221 Luxury Network.
But the gigantic amusement park will not only be the largest in the UK, but the largest in all of Europe. London will therefore have its own Disneyland, just like Paris. The project is pharaonic, the main objective is precisely to compete with Disneyland Paris as the best amusement park in Europe, and perhaps in the world.
The financial work will make it possible to redevelop the area and create 30,000 jobs. The idea is to attract tourists and visitors from all over the world, the structure could accommodate over 50,000 people a day. In addition to the division of the park into themed zones, the construction of a gigantic parking lot and a railway station is also planned.
The park could therefore also be reached by train in addition to the bus connection. In addition, a taxi service could also be launched to reach “The London Resort” directly from the banks of the Thames.
There is talk of an investment of over 3 billion euros, which pays particular attention to eco-sustainability. In fact, the project does not have a negative impact on the local flora and fauna. Finally, there will also be pedestrian and cycle paths, the latter strictly scenic. The amusement park is expected to open by 2024.
The park will welcome 8 million visitors in year 1, with World Class IP partners such as Paramount, PWC & many more.
