Williston Barracks / DUI #1 + Attempting to Elude

CASE#: 22A1002371

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight

STATION: Williston Barracks

DATE/TIME: 04/18/2022 @ 1542 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 108 / Stebbins Rd. Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Attempting to Elude

ACCUSED: Kendra Daigle-Arnold

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received multiple reports of a vehicle that had crashed into multiple sections of guardrail and was continuing to drive on Rt. 108 in the Town of Cambridge. Troopers quickly located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop. The vehicle failed to yield for Troopers and would not stop. The vehicle was located with the operator, Kendra Daigle-Arnold, who displayed indicators of impairment. Arnold was subsequently arrested and transported back to the Williston Barracks for suspicion of DUI.

Arnold was issued a citation to appear in court to answer to the charges of DUI #1, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Attempting to Elude.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2022 @ 1230 hrs.

COURT: Lamoille

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

