Submit Release
News Search

There were 723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,233 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / DUI #1 + Attempting to Elude

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1002371

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Clay Knight                         

 

STATION:  Williston  Barracks            

 

 

DATE/TIME: 04/18/2022 @ 1542 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 108 / Stebbins Rd. Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Attempting to Elude

ACCUSED:  Kendra Daigle-Arnold                                           

 

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received multiple reports of a vehicle that had crashed into multiple sections of guardrail and was continuing to drive on Rt. 108 in the Town of Cambridge. Troopers quickly located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop. The vehicle failed to yield for Troopers and would not stop. The vehicle was located with the operator, Kendra Daigle-Arnold, who displayed indicators of impairment. Arnold was subsequently arrested and transported back to the Williston Barracks for suspicion of DUI.

 

Arnold was issued a citation to appear in court to answer to the charges of DUI #1, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Attempting to Elude.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2022 @ 1230 hrs.          

 

COURT: Lamoille

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Clay Knight

VSP - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

 

PH # (802) 878 - 7111

Fax # (802) 878 - 2742 

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / DUI #1 + Attempting to Elude

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.