Williston Barracks / DUI #1 + Attempting to Elude
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1002371
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight
STATION: Williston Barracks
DATE/TIME: 04/18/2022 @ 1542 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 108 / Stebbins Rd. Cambridge, VT
VIOLATION: DUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Attempting to Elude
ACCUSED: Kendra Daigle-Arnold
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received multiple reports of a vehicle that had crashed into multiple sections of guardrail and was continuing to drive on Rt. 108 in the Town of Cambridge. Troopers quickly located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop. The vehicle failed to yield for Troopers and would not stop. The vehicle was located with the operator, Kendra Daigle-Arnold, who displayed indicators of impairment. Arnold was subsequently arrested and transported back to the Williston Barracks for suspicion of DUI.
Arnold was issued a citation to appear in court to answer to the charges of DUI #1, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Attempting to Elude.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2022 @ 1230 hrs.
COURT: Lamoille
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
