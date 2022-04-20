Artists From Around the World Unite in Global Artwork Mission to the International Space Station
The Crypto Crew 2 Digital Space Mission was beamed to the International Space Station on February 16, 2022.
Web3 investment group NFTs2Space sponsored 50+ artists from around the world to send over 150 of their artworks to the International Space Station.
We see art and space as powerful unifying forces joined by Web3 blockchain technologies.”CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A diverse group of over 50 artists from 16 countries have received ownership stakeholder grants of NFT space art from Web3 investment group NFTs2Space. The stakeholder grants are in the form of ‘NTOS’ ERC-20 tokens, a popular standard among many cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain. These fungible tokens signify ownership in NFTs2Space Distributed Autonomous Organization (DAO), including voting rights. Over 2.3 million NTOS tokens have been distributed to the NFTs2Space community to date.
— Chase Steely
On February 16th, 2022, NFTs2Space sponsored an out-of-this-world experience for these artists and collectors from around the world, sending a selection of over 150 of their artworks into space to orbit the Earth aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The ISS mission was facilitated by the Artemis Space Network, a commercial space services platform by Artemis Music Entertainment, Inc. providing accessible digital space missions to the public.
“We see art and space as powerful unifying forces joined by Web3 blockchain technologies,” said NFTs2Space founder and web3 investor Chase Steely. “Our goal with NFTs2Space is to unite people from art, space, and crypto communities and provide them with new experiences for their inspiration and new markets for their work.”
The ‘Crypto Crew 2’ digital space mission was webcast in a beta livestream hosted and produced by Artemis Music Entertainment in collaboration with Subtractive, Inc., an LA based production studio deeply committed to the space experience. As part of the ISS digital mission experience, Crypto Crew 2 participants also receive Space Flight Certificates and mission patch NFTs authenticating and commemorating their historic journey into outer space as part of the ‘Crypto Crew 2’ digital space mission.
Artemis Music Entertainment co-founder Bob Richards hosted the Crypto Crew 2 mission livestream webcast with the support of Scott Rodriguez and Mike Lewis at the Nanoracks Mission Control in Houston, Texas. The 90 minute invitation only webcast included special appearances by artist-astronauts and VIP guests including NFTs2Space founder Chase Steely and investor Rudy Karsan, who welcomed the artist participants and collectors from the NFTs2Space Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) of over 150 members and a social community following of over 10,000 artists and collectors worldwide.
“We’re proud to support the NFTs2Space Crypto Crew 2 mission for this global art community,” stated Richards. “Our goal with the Artemis Space Network is to create a digital space economy to inspire and empower creators and their communities with participatory space experiences accessible to everyone, everywhere,” he added.
NFTs2Space has a growing treasury of NFT artworks by global artists and astronauts and is on a mission to unite NFT creator and space communities by investing in Web3 companies and supporting NFT to space projects.
ABOUT NFTs2SPACE:
NFTs2Space is an international community of artists, collectors and investors. Founded by serial entrepreneur and Web3 investor Chase Steely, NFTs2Space is on a mission to unite the NFT and space communities with collaborative and shared experiences through a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). NFTs2Space is investing heavily into NFTs with space attributes, creating both a supply and a demand for an inspiring marketplace that creates unity and value across cultures, borders and generations.
The NFTs2Space treasury includes NFT artworks by Astronaut-artists Dr. Sian Proctor (Inspiration4 mission pilot), former NASA astronaut Ron Garan (STS 124 and Expedition 27), and Emmy Award winning artist Cory Shaw. Shaw’s specially created NFT artwork ‘ISS Flowers’ of the SOL Flowers collection became the first Solana blockchain NFT to travel to space.
For more information: https://nfts2space.com/ | Discord: https://discord.gg/uMGdtg4v8m | t: @nfts2space | OpenSea: https://opensea.io/JoinForces_NFT_Space
For more information about Muttniks: https://cosmicpaws.io/
For more information about SOL Flowers: https://www.solflowers.io/
ABOUT ARTEMIS SPACE NETWORK:
Artemis Space Network, developed by Artemis Music Entertainment Inc., is a space-based globally accessible commercial platform facilitating a digital space economy by connecting creators, collectors and communities to accessible, participatory and meaningful space experiences. Artemis Space Network transmitted the first NFT artwork and music to space and to the International Space Station on July 28th, 2021.
Artemis Music Entertainment Inc. has origins working with NASA to develop astronomically inspired music and entertainment supporting its Artemis Moon-Mars program. The company was founded by commercial space entrepreneur Bob Richards and musician Kristopher Houck to enable a digital space economy for the arts, advancing the connectivity of space, art, music and entertainment with space experiences that are accessible, participatory and meaningful to everyone.
For more information: http://www.artemisspacenetwork.io/ | media@artemis-music.com
Artemis Space Network | | NFTs2Space | ISS Crypto Crew 2 Mission Livestream (recorded)