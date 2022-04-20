Red Light Body Shop Unveils it’s Prescriptive Protocol for Pain Relief & Weight Management
Award-winning, whole-body red light therapy solution now available in ChicagolandCHICAGO, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Light Body Shop, introduces its natural wellness protocol for weight loss and pain management to the greater Chicago Metro area. Red Light Body Shop was created to provide clients with solutions that naturally enhance health and wellness, including red light therapy, whole body vibration, Qi Gong and one-on-one personal coaching. Prism Light Pod is the industry’s most-advanced and award-winning red light therapy bed.
“Red light shrinks fat cells in the body, resulting in a slim and healthy appearance,” said Todd Wickstrom, Chief Groove Enhancer of Red Light Body Shop. “It is one of the few natural alternatives to effectively target fat in problem areas like the waist and hips without resorting to invasive procedures like liposuction or coolsculpting, which is why our clients love it and have seen tremendous success.”
Prism Light Pod sessions reduce pain and disorders by increasing circulation, relieving inflammation throughout the body and stimulating the production of healthy body cells. Sessions are private, safe and non-invasive.
Benefits of Prism Light Pod also include:
- Improved collagen & elastin for skin tightening and rejuvenation
- Glowing complexion
- Diminished lines and wrinkles
- Elimination of oxidative stress
Join us for the Red Light Body Shop Launch Event to learn more about red light therapy and other services available at Red Light Body Shop
Date: April 23, 2022
Time: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Location: 1104 W Devon Ave, Suite 105, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
Introductory pricing and service bundles will be available for purchase.
To RSVP for this event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1793297680869130
For more information about Red Light Body Shop, visit: www.redlightbodyshop.com
