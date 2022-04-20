The Gold Coast’s Top Rated Cosmetic Dentist Debunks All The Cosmetic Dental Treatments Available On The Coast

Dr Sham Jamal, Founder & Principal Dentist The Integra Dental Robina Team Inside The Integra Dental Practice

FOUNDER AND OWNER OF INTEGRA DENTAL, DR SHAM JAMAL, UNPACKS ALL OF THE COSMETIC DENTAL TREATMENTS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE CONCERNED ABOUT THEIR SMILE'S APPEARANCE.

While my practice sees a lot of check-ups and clean patients daily, cosmetic dental treatments are my most requested treatments. Custom-made porcelain veneers have arguably become my most popular!” — Dr Sham Jamal