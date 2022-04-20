The Gold Coast’s Top Rated Cosmetic Dentist Debunks All The Cosmetic Dental Treatments Available On The Coast
FOUNDER AND OWNER OF INTEGRA DENTAL, DR SHAM JAMAL, UNPACKS ALL OF THE COSMETIC DENTAL TREATMENTS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE CONCERNED ABOUT THEIR SMILE'S APPEARANCE.
While my practice sees a lot of check-ups and clean patients daily, cosmetic dental treatments are my most requested treatments. Custom-made porcelain veneers have arguably become my most popular!”GOLD COAST, QLD, AUSTRALIA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Dr Sham Jamal
- Cosmetic dental treatments have become the Gold Coast’s most requested dental treatments.
- Cosmetic dentistry can accommodate more than just whitening or veneers.
- Many patients are still unaware of the many cosmetic treatments available.
- Dr Sham Jamal explains how he aims to achieve phenomenal cosmetic results while ensuring the smile’s functionality is restored or retained.
Source: Dr Sham Jamal
There are countless options when seeking cosmetic dental treatments, especially on the Gold Coast in Australia. But, how am I meant to know which dental treatment is suitable for me? And, arguably more importantly, how do I know which one is safe?
Continue reading to explore all the cosmetic dental treatments that may be available to you.
Dental veneers have become one of the Gold Coast’s most popular cosmetic dental treatments, especially over the past decade. They are primarily opted to improve the overall appearance of teeth and conceal cosmetic concerns the patient may have with their smile.
One of the biggest misconceptions regarding dental veneers is they can only achieve the ‘Hollywood Smile’ or ‘fake’ look. While there are dentists who primarily achieve this look for their patients or patients who go out of their way to achieve this look, Dr Sham Jamal specialises in achieving a natural-looking smile in his Gold Coast dental practice.
Many patients also enquire about the overall feeling of fitted veneers and wonder if they feel fake. The answer is no. Dental veneers utilise materials that are as durable as your natural teeth and aim to replicate the look, feel and functionality of your natural teeth.
Some of the most common reasons patients opt for dental veneers on the Gold Coast is due to discolouration of the teeth, dissatisfaction with their size and shape, concerns with chipped or cracked teeth, or gaps in the teeth. You are not limited to these reasons if you desire veneers.
Dr Sham Jamal offers composite resin veneers and porcelain veneers on the Gold Coast. Both types of dental veneers tailor-fit the tooth’s surface comfortably.
The best way to find out if you are an eligible candidate for dental veneers is to book a consultation with a fully qualified dentist such as Dr Sham Jamal at Integra Dental. During these consultations, Dr Sham will discuss your current cosmetic concerns and establish if dental veneers (or the procedure you’re seeking) is a suitable option to accommodate your concerns and desired results.
Teeth whitening – it’s everywhere nowadays.
We scroll through social media and are alerted with limited-time offers from brands we’ve never heard of, or find ourselves reading about the ‘dentist-approved’ method of mixing baking soda and lemon juice to achieve the ‘whitest, brightest teeth ever!’
Dr Sham Jamal strongly advises against these DIY methods.
Many Australians are blindsided by these fad methods and dangerous products available on the market. It’s not uncommon for people trying these at-home methods to find that they’ve caused more harm to their smile than good. Many ‘dentist-approved’ products available online or over-the-counter are not approved by qualified dentists or dental boards such as the Australian Dental Association.
If you’re looking for a reliable, safe and fast option to whiten your teeth, look no further than Integra Dental. Dr Sham Jamal offers both in-office teeth whitening and take-home teeth whitening kits that include custom-fitted teeth whitening trays to perfectly and comfortably fit your smile.
In-office teeth whitening is our most popular teeth whitening option. The treatment delivers fast and reliable results, up to 8-10 shades whiter in less than one hour. Patients that seek this procedure often have a big upcoming event. These events include weddings, work functions, graduations, photoshoots, formals or gala balls.
Dr Sham Jamal typically finds patients purchase his take-home teeth whitening kits after undergoing an in-office treatment. This is a great way to maintain the white results.
Professional teeth whitening is generally suitable for everyone whose smile shows signs of yellow discolouration. If you suffer from untreated cavities, periodontal disease, or have grey-toned or brown tones, you may not be a suitable candidate. These underlying issues need to be treated before qualifying for cosmetic dental treatment.
Furthermore, Dr Sham Jamal dives deep into his runner-up cosmetic dental treatment: the Smile Makeover.
A smile makeover is a combination of cosmetic dental procedures that aims to conceal multiple cosmetic concerns in your smile. This combination of cosmetic procedures can include dental veneers, teeth whitening, and orthodontics in some cases.
A smile makeover typically aims to improve the appearance of your teeth and achieve aesthetically pleasing and natural-looking results while also maintaining or restoring the original functionality of the smile.
The best way to find out if you are an eligible candidate for a smile makeover is to book a consultation with a qualified dentist such as Dr Sham Jamal and his experienced team at Integra Dental in Robina, Gold Coast.
Dr Sham advises patients interested in a particular cosmetic treatment, “It’s important to not oversee the other important factors such as information about your dentist, the practice you’re interested in, and other factors that could save you from sticky situations down the line if not fully informed.”
If your dental treatment is performed in an unsafe, unhygienic environment with an unqualified dentist, the treatment will pose future complications for your oral health as well as your general health.
Further to this, you may be asking yourself, “What exactly qualifies a dentist?” or, “How can I know if a dentist has the appropriate qualifications?”
In Australia, to qualify as a dentist, your dentist would have needed to have completed a dental course, which usually lasts around five years. Once this course is complete, it can also lead to a bachelor’s degree, which you will find written as BDS or BChD on a dentist’s profile.
Dr Sham Jamal is the founder, owner and principal dentist at Integra Dental, conveniently located in Robina on the Gold Coast. Sham takes a special interest in cosmetic dentistry including custom-made veneers and restorative dental procedures including the revolutionary All-On-4™ dental implants.
If you’ve been considering cosmetic dentistry but haven’t been sure where to start or who to consult with, book a consultation with Dr Sham Jamal at Integra Dental.
At Integra Dental Gold Coast, our team of professionals with decades of experience aim to help all patients achieve a smile they are proud of for a lifetime. Our team ensures every patient that visits the Integra Dental practice also walks away with the smile they desire and deserve!
We also cover all aspects of dentistry separate from cosmetic dentistry. Other specialised procedures we offer include general dentistry, orthodontics, sleep (sedative) dentistry and dental implants, including our famous All-On-4™ dental implants.
Dr Sham Jamal and the team at Integra Dental can’t wait to help you get started on your smile journey!
--
Sham Jamal
Founder & Principal Dentist
07 5661 9024
Integra Dental Robina
07 5661 9024
admin@integradental.com.au
Surf Pacific
Digital Marketing Agency
07 5571 1161
marketing@surfpacific.com.au
Isabella Gray
Surf Pacific
+61755711161 ext.
isabella.gray@surfpacific.com.au