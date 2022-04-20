Jack Rasmussen, a current USC student, has been a “Jack of all Trades” while he has been in Los Angeles

Fine Dining: The Secrets Behind Restaurant Industry by Jack Rasmussen

This detailed tome serves as a master class and beacon of hope for restaurateurs and diners alike.” — Carla Hall (American Chef, Television Personality, and former model)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jack Rasmussen, a current USC student, has been a “Jack of all Trades” while in Los Angeles. He is getting ready to launch his book co-authored by Activist/Documentarian Tara Elaine Brennan, Celebrity Cher Michael Mina, Dean Varun Soni, and David Belasco. "Fine Dining" is slated to be released in May of 2022, this book covers all the secrets behind the Restaurant Industry. Jack expresses, "he's filled with excitement to reveal the cover of my first book that comes out mid May called Fine Dining: The Secrets Behind the Restaurant Industry. Jack wants to thank his dear friends and colleagues Tara Elaine Brennan, David Belasco, Dean Varun Soni, Philip Camino, John Tesar, Stephen Kalt, and Micheal Mina for joining him on the cover. This concept was inspired by Norman Rockwell’s incredible work: Freedom From Want. Not only do these incredible chefs and entrepreneurs pictured on the cover continue to inspire Jack everyday, but they push him to extend the boundaries of what is possible to achieve while thinking critically and creatively.

Jack started this project last year, and he is excited to bring it to the world. Jack also wants to thank Ryan Seacrest for bringing on Wolfgang Puck on KISS FM during his drive to Caffe Luxxe Malibu for his daily morning cup of coffee to discuss his Oscar night menu and what inspires him on a daily basis as a chef. Jack also wants to send thanks to TV personality and former model Carla Hall and the many other award-winning individuals in this robust and challenging industry that read his book ahead of time and offered him praise.

This whole process has been very surreal. Jack will share an article series soon about the lead up to the release of his book featuring some of the amazing people he has been able to meet and collaborate with."

