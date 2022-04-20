ATTO Joins axle ai in Introducing Cutting Edge Media Management Solutions at NAB 2022

axle ai and ATTO are partnering on media management solutions for video at NAB axle ai 2022 user interface ATTO Thunderlink hardware is included in the bundles

ATTO Thunderbolt adapters, Apple Mac Studios and axle ai media management software bundled for a powerhouse, one-stop media management and production solution

We’re excited to be partnering with ATTO, a foundational leader in high-performance storage connectivity, and Apple to deliver the fastest possible storage solutions to address creative network needs.” — Sam Bogoch, CEO, axle ai

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATTO Technology, the world’s premier provider of storage and network connectivity solutions, join cloud software vendor axle ai in announcing for NAB Show 2022 the availability of high-performance media management solution bundles for 4K and 8K workflows. Available directly from axle ai and select resellers, the bundles feature ATTO ThunderLink® Thunderbolt™ Adapters, Apple Mac® Studios and axle ai’s hybrid cloud media management solutions.

These bundles represent a revolutionary new level of performance and integration for media teams who need to store, manage and repurpose large amounts of media content at highest possible speeds. Best of all, these complete solutions plug directly into a wide range of SAN and NAS networking configurations, with no custom configuration required. The companies are exhibiting at NAB's North Hall in booths N4816 (axle ai) and N4814 (ATTO).

There is a worldwide explosion of video content. The market intelligence firm IDC has estimated that the sum of data generated globally by 2025 is set to accelerate exponentially to 175 zettabytes. A growing, double-digit percentage of this storage is used to house media files. Meanwhile, over 500,000 video teams worldwide are responsible for capturing, editing, and managing this content, but much of it becomes difficult to leverage soon after capture; in a report commissioned by Seagate, IDC estimates that more than two-thirds of data stored is not readily searchable or available for access after initial use.

Sam Bogoch, CEO of axle ai, said “With a return to on-premise and hybrid work, the performance of storage solutions for 4K and 8K video postproduction is more important than ever. We’re excited to be partnering with ATTO, a foundational leader in high-performance storage connectivity, and Apple to deliver the fastest possible storage solutions to address these needs.”

Tim Klein, President/CEO, ATTO Technology, said “axle has been pioneering affordable media management for a decade now, and their new axledit hybrid cloud gives intensive editing teams a way to collaborate remotely that wasn’t possible before. We’re happy our high-performance, low-latency storage connectivity has been added to the mix so that postproduction can work at unprecedented speed.”

Pricing and Availability

Complete solution bundles that include axle ai 2022, Apple Mac Studio workstations, and ATTO ThunderLink Thunderbolt Fibre Channel or Ethernet Adapters are available immediately starting at $9,995. The base package includes a 10-core Apple Mac Studio, an ATTO ThunderLink 16Gb Fibre Channel adapter to plug into standard SAN environments, a two-user license of axle ai 2022, and a two-workflow license of axle connectr, as well as a half-day of remote installation support. Configurations that include a ThunderLink 32Gb Fibre Channel adapter, 20-core Mac Studio and/or expanded software licenses are available on request.

About ATTO Technology, Inc.

For over 33 years ATTO Technology, Inc. (https://www.atto.com) has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data. Learn more at https://www.atto.com and https://www.atto.com/products/thunderbolt-adapters.

About axle ai, Inc.

Axle ai (http://www.axle.ai) - We make media smarter. Axle ai is the recognized leader in developing radically simple media management software, and more recently collaborative cloud editing software. Its solutions have helped over 800 organizations improve the way they create, manage and publish digital video content with software that is easy to install, use and afford. axle’s radically simple media management uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. Axle ai, Inc. is a privately held company; its founders have extensive industry experience in media asset management for creative applications. Investors include Stadia Ventures, Jason Calacanis's LAUNCH accelerator and Quake Capital. Learn more at http://www.axle.ai and http://www.axledit.com.

Pie Town, in LA, uses axle ai to manage their massive reality TV media storage