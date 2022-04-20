April 19, 2022
Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement tonight applauding the Legislature’s overwhelming bipartisan approval of her supplemental budget proposal:
“Maine people are our greatest asset, and this strong, bipartisan, and fiscally-responsible budget delivers for them. Whether providing relief from high costs through $850 payments, or offering two-years of free community college, or increasing wages for child care workers, this budget is a victory for Maine people, a victory for our economy, and a victory for our future. We have shown once again that through hard work we can bring together Democrats, Republicans, and Independents to do what is right for Maine people. I applaud the Legislature for their good work.”
The Governor is expected to sign the budget as soon as tomorrow. The Governor’s Office will advise the details of the signing ceremony beforehand.