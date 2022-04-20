Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement tonight applauding the Legislature’s overwhelming bipartisan approval of her supplemental budget proposal:

“Maine people are our greatest asset, and this strong, bipartisan, and fiscally-responsible budget delivers for them. Whether providing relief from high costs through $850 payments, or offering two-years of free community college, or increasing wages for child care workers, this budget is a victory for Maine people, a victory for our economy, and a victory for our future. We have shown once again that through hard work we can bring together Democrats, Republicans, and Independents to do what is right for Maine people. I applaud the Legislature for their good work.”