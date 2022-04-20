More about Arrest Made in Sandersville Homicide Investigation

Submit Release
Sandersville, GA (April 19, 2022) – On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Santavious Louis Roberts, age 35, of Sandersville, was arrested for malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Roberts was booked into the Washington County Jail.

On Saturday, April 16, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Sandersville Police Department was dispatched to a domestic dispute at 834 Gwendolyn Street. When officers arrived, they found Mandell Damonda McCullough, age 54, deceased inside the home. The Sandersville Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. 

Roberts lived in the home with his mother and McCullough, who were in a relationship. The investigation revealed an argument took place between Roberts and McCullough and during the argument, Roberts shot McCullough then left the residence prior to law enforcement arrival.

This was a joint investigation between Sandersville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the GBI. The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or Sandersville Police Department at 478-232-2628. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

