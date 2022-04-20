Submit Release
Rutland Barracks // Multiple Charges

UPDATE:

On 04/18/2022 at approximately 1800 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland received a phone call from a woman claiming someone had used her identity when she was arrested in the below incident. Investigation led to the arrest of Kelly Ingram. Ingram was cited for identity theft as well as the retail theft before being lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on outstanding warrants.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4001915                                   

TROOPERS: Trp. Zach Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: April 13, 2022, at 1751 hours

LOCATION: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Rutland Town

VIOLATION: Retail Theft, Identity Theft

ACCUSED: Kelly Ingram (37)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 13, 2022, at approximately 1751 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a theft complaint from Dick’s Sporting Goods in the Town of Rutland. Investigation revealed that Sarah Holland, of Rutland, entered the store and left without paying for the merchandise she took. During the investigation, Holland repeatedly gave Troopers false information to hide her identity. Holland was issued a criminal citation to appear to the above charges at a later date and time. 

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF

BAIL: $1000, $200

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: May 9, 2022, at 1000

