Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Trinity River Authority Board of Directors

TEXAS, April 19 - April 19, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Benny Fogleman, Margaret Keliher, and Roger Nober to the Trinity River Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on March 15, 2027. The authority oversees development and conservation of surface water resources of the Trinity River Basin.

Benny Fogleman of Livingston is an agency owner with Farmers Insurance Group and a mortgage loan originator with 1st Alliance Mortgage Company, LLC. He holds a group one Life license and a Property and Casualty license with the State of Texas. He was recently elected as a director of the Livingston Lions Club, where he helps lead the eyeglasses program. Fogleman formerly served as the President of Livingston Rotary Club.

Margaret Keliher of Dallas is a practicing attorney with a primary focus is litigation consulting. She is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Dallas Breakfast Group, which hosts civic participation events for Dallas area business and community leaders. Previously, she served as Dallas County Judge from 2002 to 2006. Prior to that, she served as Judge for the 44th State Civil District Court. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Dallas Bar Association, and the Texas Society of CPAs. She is a board member of the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas, Advisory Council member of SPARK! Dallas, an arts education non-profit, a board member of the Center of American and International Law, and an executive board member of the SMU Dedman School of Law. Additionally, she is the former board chair of the Trinity River Audubon Center. Keliher received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Virginia and a Juris Doctor degree from SMU Dedman School of Law.

Roger Nober of Fort Worth is an executive vice president of BNSF Railway. He is currently a member of the Policy Committee for American Association of Railroads, a Business Advisory Council member of Northwestern University Transportation Center, and a member of the Washington DC Bar. He is a board member of the Warm Place of Tarrant County and a former member of the Boards of the Jewish Federation of Tarrant County and Cook Children’s Medical Center. Additionally, he is a former member of the Texas 2030 Commission, New York State Bar, and Massachusetts Bar. He previously served as a gubernatorial appointee to the Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission. Nober received a Bachelor of Arts from Haverford College and a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School.