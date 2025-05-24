Governor Abbott Commemorates Fallen Texas Heroes At Memorial Day Ceremony
TEXAS, May 24 - May 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today commemorated the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who lost their lives in service to our nation in the last year during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Texas Capitol.
"In this Capitol, we remember and honor those who gave their lives for our country," said Governor Abbott. "Today, we recognize Texas service members who were killed while serving since our last Memorial Day ceremony in this chamber. The legacy of these extraordinary men and women lives on because they fought and died for a cause greater than themselves. We honor their dedication, we remember their sacrifice, and we celebrate their lives."
The Governor was joined at the Memorial Day ceremony by Speaker Dustin Burrows, Senate Veteran Affairs Committee Chairman Kelly Hancock, House Homeland Security, Public Safety, & Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Cole Hefner, Representative Philip Cortez, and other legislators and families of service members.
The Governor recognized the following fallen service members:
Staff Sergeant Felix Berrios, United States Army
Major Tobin Lewis, United States Marine Corps
Navy Seal Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Ingram, United States Navy Seals
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.