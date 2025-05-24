Governor Abbott Commemorates Fallen Texas Heroes At Memorial Day Ceremony

TEXAS, May 24 - May 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today commemorated the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who lost their lives in service to our nation in the last year during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Texas Capitol.

"In this Capitol, we remember and honor those who gave their lives for our country," said Governor Abbott. "Today, we recognize Texas service members who were killed while serving since our last Memorial Day ceremony in this chamber. The legacy of these extraordinary men and women lives on because they fought and died for a cause greater than themselves. We honor their dedication, we remember their sacrifice, and we celebrate their lives."

The Governor was joined at the Memorial Day ceremony by Speaker Dustin Burrows, Senate Veteran Affairs Committee Chairman Kelly Hancock, House Homeland Security, Public Safety, & Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Cole Hefner, Representative Philip Cortez, and other legislators and families of service members.

The Governor recognized the following fallen service members:

Staff Sergeant Felix Berrios, United States Army

Major Tobin Lewis, United States Marine Corps

Navy Seal Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Ingram, United States Navy Seals