Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Recognizing Republic of Ireland Day in Illinois

CHICAGO - To celebrate the Republic of Ireland, its people, and their countless contributions to the state, Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation into law designating April 18 as Republic of Ireland Day in Illinois.

"From the implementation of innovative farming techniques to shaping the industrial development of cities, Illinoisans of Irish ancestry have created a legacy worth celebrating," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Designating a day in recognition of that legacy signals our sincere appreciation for all that has been accomplished so far and for what will be accomplished moving forward."

"Irish-American immigrants and their descendants have made immense impacts on our state—in the past and in the present," said State Senator Laura Murphy (D-Des Plaines). "Designating the Republic of Ireland Day celebrates the one million Irish-Americans who call Illinois home, and ensures we remember their contributions to our diverse community."

"From farm fields to factory floors, Illinoisans of Irish descent have made a tremendous impact on our state," said State Representative Tim Butler (R-Springfield). "This legislation honors the legacy of millions of Irish-American Illinoisans and commemorates the day Ireland officially became a free country. I was proud to offer this bill in memory of my grandfather, an Irish immigrant, and I thank the Governor for signing it."

House Bill 4811 designates April 18th as Republic of Ireland Day to mark the anniversary of April 18, 1949, the day in which the Republic of Ireland declared its independence from Great Britain.

Illinois welcomed the first people of Irish descent to the state in the late 18th Century. In search of liberty and new opportunities, those who came to Illinois worked diligently to make their new home a better place. The contributions of the Irish in Illinois have been enormous, leading to Cook County's designation as the largest Irish county in the United States, serving as home to over one million individuals of people with Irish ancestry.

In addition to signing this piece of legislation into law, Gov. Pritzker issued a proclamation announcing the recognition of Republic of Ireland Day and designate the official events that shall be held in honor of Republic of Ireland day and the contributions of Illinoisians of Irish decent.